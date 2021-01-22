UP Police Share Anti-spitting Advisory Amid COVID With 'Sholay' Clip, Netizens Say 'witty'

On January 20, the UP police shared a witty meme to convey an important advisory about spitting in public premises amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic crisis. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the department shared nearly 23 seconds-footage of the famous dacoit ‘Gabbar’ from the popular Bollywood movie Sholay. The footage from the Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan starer displayed an important message about spitting in public which was declared a punishable ‘offense’ under the consolidated revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis.

In the clip that has now massed close to 372k views, Amjad Khan in the cast of Gabbar is seen spitting on the ground as he speaks. He is then seen chased by Thakur, played by Sanjeev Kumar, on a horseback. The Uttar Pradesh police department conveyed a warning to those that resort to spitting in public places with a comical twist. “Spitting in public places can increase the risk of spread of COVID-19 and it is a punishable offense," appears on the screen as the footage ends. According to a WHO report, spitting in public is a recognizable threat that can lead to the spread of COVID-19. In India, the use of smokeless tobacco products and spitting in public is a common sight that elevates the risk of disease transmission.

Can facilitate COVID-19 spread

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, smokeless tobacco has become an even greater public health concern than usual. Chewing tobacco products such as gutka, khaini, zarda, paan, and paan masala, induce salivation and trigger the urge to spit,” WHO said in a report. “The act of spitting can facilitate the spread of infectious diseases, potentially including COVID-19,” the health organization further warned. Reiterating about not spitting in public, the UP police issued the advisory in order to mitigate the risk of coronavirus infection. “UP police should be an idol for all worlds police,” a user joked on the Gabbar clip. “Good message by this clip,” another appreciated.

Innovative way — The Epic Lady (@sincerely_epic) January 20, 2021

Kanpur ke Bhai Logon ka Reaction pic.twitter.com/aWQkSNNhnH — Vikram Singh (President of Bewda Sangh) (@Sirji7211) January 20, 2021

🤣🤣 — DeePaK PanDeY 🚩 🇮🇳 (@depand_uk) January 21, 2021

Great Advertisement.... new way of communication. Congratulations to the mind behind this !!! — Bhartiya (@Bhartiy63593935) January 21, 2021

what UP police has achieved in short span, no other state's police can even think of... the difference is for everyone to see, for everyone to feel. — monk (@archnaverma) January 20, 2021

after watching this video gabbar be like- pic.twitter.com/no8L9QlcUz — ʟᴜᴄᴋʏ (@this_is_Unlucky) January 21, 2021

