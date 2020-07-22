Coronavirus: PSA Video Shows How Masks Can Safeguard Amid Pandemic | Watch

Joining union’s efforts to spread awareness about novel coronavirus, Government of Uttar Pradesh has now launched an animated video which shows how face coverings and masks can prevent a person from contracting COVID-19. The PSA video, which is now doing rounds of the internet, shows how coronavirus can infect people in their day to day lives and how are masks useful in dodging the infection.

PSA video about COVID-19

Shared on Twitter the animated video starts by showing an unmasked man getting infected. He then goes on to infect another man who could be seen wearing the mask like a chin guard. The video ends by showing them sneezing in front of a mother-son duo, who are both wearing masks and dodge the infection successfully. In addition, it also details the essential steps which can keep the virus away.

Along with the video, the Yogi Adityanath led government listed out steps which could be used to avoid the deadly infection. In addition to wearing masks in public places, they advised citizens to wish the mask after they return back and follow social distancing guidelines.

Since shared, the clip has racked up over 26 thousand views and 1,6 thousand likes. While many have showered plaudits on the authorities, many others have asked them to spread awareness to more rural and vulnerable areas. One user wrote, "Villages are vulnerable. Spread started Inter district travel must be restricted and monitored for some time" while another wrote, "धन्यवाद वीडियो अच्छा है।प्रसन्नता हुयी कि आपको सुझाव पसंद आया।"

Very good video.. — Rajneesh Mishra (@rajneesh__2021) July 22, 2020

Mask lagane se Corona nahi rukega.

Immunity badhao — Veer (@Veer7071668011) July 22, 2020

Jai ho yogi Baba ki

Lakin berojgar k liya bhi kuch kijiya please — Shivraj Singh (@Shivraj87046573) July 22, 2020

कृपया बाजार, बैंक, पोस्ट ऑफिस, तहसील में दो गज की दूरी का अनुपालन कराना आवश्यक हो गया है, तभी Corona की रफ्तार कम होगी — AMETHI SUBHASH (@subhash9839) July 21, 2020

