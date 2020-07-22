US Reports 64,534 Fresh Coronavirus Cases And 1,082 Deaths

The United States has reported 64,534 fresh coronavirus cases and 1082 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the John Hopkins coronavirus tally. According to the reports, this is the highest number of daily COVID-19 related deaths in the country in the past two weeks. The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 3,899,211 and its overall death tally stands at 141,995.

3.8 million test positive

The United States is leading the world in terms of COVID-19 testing and India is at second position, President Donald Trump said while giving an update on his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic. So far more than 140,000 Americans have died due to coronavirus and 3.8 million have tested positive. While the US economy is slowly coming back to normal, the pandemic is now spreading in the Sun Belt of the country.

With recent developments, the Trump administration is being criticized for reopening schools in the midst of rising number of infections. According to the reports, the daily increase in cases has crossed the highest daily record reported by any European nation during the outbreak of the pandemic.

On the other hand, California reported as many as 11,800 fresh coronavirus cases on July 21. This is the highest increase in infections in California since the start of the pandemic. This is the biggest one day hike in California since the pandemic has started. If California were a country, it would rank fifth in the world, behind the United States, India, Brazil and Russia with total cases at around 400,000. Most cases in the state are reported from Los Angeles County with a total of 160,000 cases as per July 21.

Image: AP