This Video Might Explain What Dogs Think While Following Their Owners Around; Watch

One thing that makes pet owners from across the world curious is the thought that what their animal companion really thinks while following them around. A recent clip going viral on video-sharing platform TikTok may answer all the questions that pet owners may have about their dogs. In the video, a golden retriever named Bella is depicted as narrating how she feels about her owner staying at home for so long.

Bella starts by saying, "Dear Diary, after 1562 days of begging my dearest human not to leave, not to ever leave, he has finally listened. Most of my days are spent staring at him or following behind him from a distance of 1 and a half feet. It is truly heaven and I pray it will stay like this forever." The video also shows the dog following her owner and staring at him. Bella's thought described in the video published on her own channel is surely what every pet must be thinking amid the lockdown.

The video published on the channel bellathegolden7 has garnered more than 1,98,000 views and over 27,000 likes since it was shared on TikTok a few days ago. One user wrote, "My dog does the same...keep staring me...I guess even when I sleep." Another user commented, "bella wished for quarantine to 'stay like this forever,' we as a human race have to prepare for a new normal."

In another video

In another video, a dog's pain was put on display as it shows the canine lying flat on the floor while its howls and growls presumably because his hooman was going away. The 40-second clip which was posted on TikTok and has garnered over 3.4 million views and 43.7 likes.

