Three Suns Appear In Chinese City Of Mohe Due To Rare Phenomenon Called 'sun Dog'

The residents of North Eastern Chinese city of Mohe woke up to an extra special morning where they saw the sunrise with not one but three suns. The two extra suns that appeared in the sky were not real and occurred naturally due to a phenomenon called ‘sun dog’. It is also known as an atmospheric optical phenomenon which causes people to see three suns instead of one.

Chinese city experiences a rare phenomenon

The rare phenomenon lasted for three hours, beginning from 6:30am to 9:30am. The official Twitter handle of People’s Daily China posted a video showing the occurrence of three suns at once. In the video, along with the sun, two bright spots can be seen which are called "phantom suns’. The rare phenomenon called ‘sun dog’ occurs when ice crystals form in the Earths' atmosphere. After forming, they reflect sunlight and create glowing orbs that can be mistaken for suns in the sky. This is being considered as the longest lasting sun dog in recent years.

Three suns appeared in the sky of NE China's Mohe for hours as the residents were amazed by the natural spectacle, which also known as 'sun dogs'. ☀️☀️☀️ pic.twitter.com/oeOyRzMwKW — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) October 15, 2020

After watching the video, netizens were left amazed. "Well. just as I have always suspected...China has everything", wrote one Twitter user. Another Twitter user captioned the video as he wrote, "Is this that mandate of heaven China watcher vermin keep talking about". "Wow!!", wrote another internet user, expressing his amazement.

During the month of January, the Chinese city of Fuyu experienced this phenomenon. The two extra suns stayed in the sky for about 20 minutes before they disappeared leaving only the original star behind. For the phenomenon to occur the conditions have to be just right, the temperature has to be roughly 20 degrees below freezing and the sun has to be quite low in the sky. This incident occurred on December 31, 2019.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@PDChina)

