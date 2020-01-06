3 Suns Appear In The Morning Sky Of Chinese City, Here's How

The Chinese city of Fuyu went into the New Year with three suns. The two extra suns were not real and were in fact caused by an optical illusion called the 'sun dog' or also known as an atmospheric optical phenomenon which caused the residents to see three suns instead of one.

Three suns 'appear' in the morning sky

The residents of this Chinese town woke up to an extra special morning where they saw the sunrise with not one but three suns shining in the sky. The two extra suns stayed in the sky for about 20 minutes before they disappeared leaving only the original star behind.

The two extra suns were actually not real but caused due to an optical illusion that was only tricking the eyes of the residents. The phenomenon called 'dog suns' occurs when ice crystals form in the Earths' atmosphere. After forming they reflect sunlight from the sun and create glowing orbs that can be mistaken for suns in the sky. The glowing orbs for roughly 22 degrees to the left and right of the original sun, so you know that the one in the middle is always the real one.

Read: 'Science And Technology Now Used For Governance As Never Before': PM Modi At ISC

Read: PM Modi Won't Forget How India 'celebrated Science & Space Program' During Chandrayaan-2

For the phenomenon to occur the conditions have to be just right, the temperature has to be roughly 20 degrees below freezing and the sun has to be quite low in the sky. This incident occurred on December 31, 2019.

In a similar incident, three suns occurred in another Chinese city as well.

'Three suns' phenomena appears in sky over Khorgas city in western China Residents of a city in China have been stunned to see what looked like three suns hanging above the horizon. The scene, spotted in the province of Xinjiang yesterday, is caused by... https://t.co/p8NL8R2Nkq pic.twitter.com/XNN1IXKoUZ — Top U.S. & World News🗽 (@USRealityCheck) December 27, 2019



Read: Kiran Bedi Shuts Down Trolls Over 'Sun Chanting Om' Video Shared By Her

Read: "Science & Technology Driven Development Will Fulfill Dream To Build A New India": PM Modi