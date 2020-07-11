Tiger Fight Video Resurfaces Online; Netizens Marvel And Admire The Ferocity Of The Beasts

A video of two tigers fighting in the wild has surfaced online. The two tigers appear to be ferocious and brutal in nature as they go head to head in the video. The video was shared by an Indian forest officer on her Twitter handle. The two beasts in the video appear to be wrestling to assert dominance over the land and thus claim the area for themselves. The video has since then gotten viral and people who have watched the video have marvelled at the intensity and the sheer brutality with which the Tigers have been fighting with each other. People also expressed concern for the quarrelling tigers.

Tiger fight video resurfaces; netizens shocked after watching it

Sudha Ramen, the forest service office who shared the video on her Twitter handle, explained that tigers usually fight in this manner when they assert dominance over the land. The fight can also be done as a way to attract a tigress, the officer continued. In the tweet, Sudha Ramen also wrote that once a tiger wins, the territory is declared his own and the tiger that loses is forced to go into exile and search for a new territory or a new home where it can live the rest of its days. People commented on the video and were thrilled to know this fact about the behaviour of the tigers. They thanked the forest officer for sharing the video and the information with them. People were thrilled to watch the two tigers wrestle fiercely with each other. The growls and the scratches that the two tigers inflict upon each other were brutal and hence netizens found it disturbing as well.

Ever seen tigers fighting, it is no less than wrestling. The dominance will be established only through such fights. The winner wins the territory and if lucky the Tigress too. The loser has to move out and wander to find a new home.



Watch https://t.co/MCp1vRXNSH pic.twitter.com/gCqOUwDt4F — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 10, 2020

Since then the video has gotten viral over the social media platform and has garnered attraction from several viewers. According to a news portal, the original video, however, was taken by Helena Watkins who captured the moment. Helena filmed the entire brawl at the Tiger Canyon wildlife and Safari park in South Africa. The original clip of the tiger fight has been uploaded on Youtube and has over 7 million views and is still counting.

