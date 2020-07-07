Playful Gibbon Bullies Tiger Cubs In Hilarious Video, Netizens Say 'playing With Fire'

A footage of a mischievous Gibbon bullying a pair of tiger cubs in the forest has left the internet in splits as well as astonished. Shared on Twitter by the Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda, the 54 seconds clip which has resurfaced shows a valiant Gibbon dangling from the branch of a tree and poking the tiger as the predators look around in confusion. While the Gibbon upscales its tease and notorious tricks, the tiger cubs stealthily chase the creature. However, he manages to flee atop a tree each time. Internet poured laughter and a slew of reactions on the “courage” and the daring gamesome spirit of the little ape.

The tough ape notices the wild cats approaching a clearing in the jungle presumably his own clan’s territory. Instantly, he sits on the tree, observing, as one of the tigers rests under the shadow of a tree the Gibbon had perched on. Shortly, the Gibbon descends and starts bonking the tiger repeatedly on the head as the wild cat is caught off guard, confused and embarrassed.

In another hilarious move, the tiniest of the apes' species takes on the huge predator as it trolls and strikes it, leapfrogging from one branch to another. Commonly found in tropical jungles throughout Southeast Asia, the Gibbon species of the apes are renowned as ‘fiercely territorial’ creatures that often take on the humongous animals fearlessly for invading their lands as per the wildlife experts. In the clip, it can be seen that the agile tree swinger is trying to chase the big cats out of his territory.

If you haven’t seen this- hilarious way in which Gibbon teases the tiger cubs😊



Gibbons are smaller apes famous for their swift & graceful way of swinging through the trees by their long arms. Here it demonstrates what it means to be so swift...



In India, seen only in Assam. pic.twitter.com/BJ3dMOTrvu — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 5, 2020

Playful and "daring" creature

Flabbergasted at the bravery of the ape and its playfulness, the internet lauded the creature for attacking the tiger cubs. Many were surprised at the “in vain efforts” of the tigers in being able to counter strike or catch the Gibbon. A user joked, pointing at the tiger’s failure, “Plot twist: Mother tigress hired the Gibbon as a fitness trainer for her cubs.” Another said, “This Gibbon is too playful and daring too.”

