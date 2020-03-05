The Debate
The Debate
Tiger Greets Tourists Enjoying Safari Ride In Forest With Loud Roar, Watch

What’s Viral

An adorable video has surfaced on the internet which shows a tiger greets a group of tourists enjoying safari ride on a jeep in forest with loud roar.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tiger

An adorable video has surfaced on the internet which shows a tiger greeting a group of tourists enjoying safari ride in forest with loud roar. The entire incident was filmed on camera and was shared on Twitter by an Indian Forest Service Official Susanta Nanda. Through the 20-second video, the big cat can be seen approaching towards the safari jeep with a loud roar. Frightened, the driver of the jeep immediately reversed the vehicle as the tiger walked towards the vehicle. 

READ: Two Rare Wildlife Species Spotted In Pilibhit Tiger Reserve In UP

Netizens stunned

Susanta shared the video on the micro-blogging platform with a caption, "Tiger growls to mark its presence. Communicating to the world that the area belongs to him. Still the tourists were waiting". The video has managed to garner over 2500 views with 278 likes and 70 comments. Netizens poured in comments while concerned about the tourists for trespassing into the tiger's area. Let us take a look. 

READ: Magical Picture Of A Tigress And Her Cubs Leaves Netizens Spellbound

READ: Maharashtra: Tigress Found Dead After Suspected Territorial Fight

READ: Mexican Club Tigres To Ban Man After He Gropes Player Sofia Huerta

 

 

First Published:
