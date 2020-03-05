Tiger Greets Tourists Enjoying Safari Ride In Forest With Loud Roar, Watch

An adorable video has surfaced on the internet which shows a tiger greeting a group of tourists enjoying safari ride in forest with loud roar. The entire incident was filmed on camera and was shared on Twitter by an Indian Forest Service Official Susanta Nanda. Through the 20-second video, the big cat can be seen approaching towards the safari jeep with a loud roar. Frightened, the driver of the jeep immediately reversed the vehicle as the tiger walked towards the vehicle.

READ: Two Rare Wildlife Species Spotted In Pilibhit Tiger Reserve In UP

Tiger growls to mark its presence. Communicating to the world that the area belongs to him. Still the tourists were waiting. From a central Indian TR 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/m6n6c5xYNd — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 4, 2020

Netizens stunned

Susanta shared the video on the micro-blogging platform with a caption, "Tiger growls to mark its presence. Communicating to the world that the area belongs to him. Still the tourists were waiting". The video has managed to garner over 2500 views with 278 likes and 70 comments. Netizens poured in comments while concerned about the tourists for trespassing into the tiger's area. Let us take a look.

READ: Magical Picture Of A Tigress And Her Cubs Leaves Netizens Spellbound

Nice video, however background score of ppl should stop. I wonder what makes these ppl talk . It's not like everyday we get to see 🐅. — Aniket Vaidya (@Aneekron) March 4, 2020

This is dangerous — Dhruv Rautela (@rautelabjp) March 4, 2020

Trespassers will be prosecuted 🐯 — kamal (@Kamaalsharma) March 4, 2020

In safaris abroad We r asked to keep absolutely quiet when wild animals are spotted .. even in bandipur in view of elephants, we were asked to keep quiet .. what’s with the chatter 😱 — Jaisree C (@cjaisree) March 5, 2020

Nice video, however background score of ppl should stop. I wonder what makes these ppl talk . It's not like everyday we get to see 🐅. — Aniket Vaidya (@Aneekron) March 4, 2020

READ: Maharashtra: Tigress Found Dead After Suspected Territorial Fight

READ: Mexican Club Tigres To Ban Man After He Gropes Player Sofia Huerta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.