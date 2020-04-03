The Debate
Video Shows How Tiger's Radio Collar Is Removed By Remote Control, Netizens Amused

What’s Viral

Parveen Kaswan shared the post of tiger that was tracked through wildlife radio telemetry.He shared,the battery of his radio collar had drained out.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tiger's radio collar removed, incredible video shared by Parveen Kaswan

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan is known for sharing adorable yet intriguing animal videos on social media that are meant to show the compassionate side of wildlife. He had once shared information about a tiger named C1 that walked over 2,000km in search of a mate. The same tiger was tracked through wildlife radio telemetry. However, Kaswan, in his post, informed that the battery of his radio collar had drained out and had to be removed by remote control. In his recent post, he has shared the procedure of the use of technology in conservation.

Radio telemetry

Wildlife radio telemetry is important for monitoring animal movement. Transmitters, such as collars, are attached to animals and the transmission of radio signals is monitored and used to locate the animal. This tiger, named C1, was also tracked with the help of his radio collar. However, the battery of his radio collar had drained out, as informed by Kaswan in his post.

In such circumstances, the radio collar can prove detrimental to a tiger’s health, and thus, it was crucial to remove the collar. This was completed with the help of remote control. To illustrate the procedure, Kaswan shared a thrilling video that showed the tiger relaxing in a sanctuary of sorts. As soon as the collar dropped, it sprung up in a panic and walked away from the spot.
 

First Published:
