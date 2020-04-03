Video Shows How Tiger's Radio Collar Is Removed By Remote Control, Netizens Amused

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan is known for sharing adorable yet intriguing animal videos on social media that are meant to show the compassionate side of wildlife. He had once shared information about a tiger named C1 that walked over 2,000km in search of a mate. The same tiger was tracked through wildlife radio telemetry. However, Kaswan, in his post, informed that the battery of his radio collar had drained out and had to be removed by remote control. In his recent post, he has shared the procedure of the use of technology in conservation.

I shared story of #tiger C1 which walked 3017 Kms in 13 months in search of mate. He was tracked through VHF Radio Telemetry, through a collar. Shared procedure yesterday. After drain of battery this is how radio collar is removed by remote control. Technology in #conservation. pic.twitter.com/eBhyuEHg9f — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 2, 2020

Radio telemetry

Wildlife radio telemetry is important for monitoring animal movement. Transmitters, such as collars, are attached to animals and the transmission of radio signals is monitored and used to locate the animal. This tiger, named C1, was also tracked with the help of his radio collar. However, the battery of his radio collar had drained out, as informed by Kaswan in his post.

In such circumstances, the radio collar can prove detrimental to a tiger’s health, and thus, it was crucial to remove the collar. This was completed with the help of remote control. To illustrate the procedure, Kaswan shared a thrilling video that showed the tiger relaxing in a sanctuary of sorts. As soon as the collar dropped, it sprung up in a panic and walked away from the spot.



You remember that tiger walking in record books about which I keep sharing. He has now covered 3000 Kms & just don’t want to stop. Till he gets a suitable mate. Crossing canals, roads, fields & no conflict. While we are in lockdown he is seting new life goals. Monitored. pic.twitter.com/CjUjgriqlF — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 2, 2020

Tiger matrimonial can be set up 😁 — 🌼Dr.KavyaSree🇮🇳 (@KavyaSree19941) April 2, 2020

I hope he finds his mate. His search for love is giving me more feels then any Bollywood movie. — ps (@deuxlappins) April 2, 2020

Really refreshing to see amidst all the doom and gloom — Akash A C (@acakash) April 2, 2020

Must be a Geographer since he walks length and breadth of the nation🙂 — INDIRA RSG KRISHNAN (@indira_rsg) April 2, 2020

