Bangalore Police Gives 'viral' Twist To COVID-19 Fight And Netizens Love It

In the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, one of the toughest tasks that police officers are facing is convincing people to stay indoors. During COVID-19 lockdown, Bangalore Police has won netizens' hearts by coming up with innovative ways to connect with people and urge them to stay indoors. Assistant Commissioner of Bangalore Police, Tabarak Fathima found a melodious way of urging people to stay indoors amid COVID-19 lockdown.

The assistant commissioner of Bangalore Police was seen singing an edited version of Hum Honge Kamyab. The lyrics of the song featured Bangalore Police asking people to practise social distancing and keep themselves protected from COVID-19 pandemic. Bangalore Police’s this video has been doing rounds on social media ever since it was posted.

While the city is under COVID-19 lockdown, Bangalore police have been trying to cover as many places as possible to educate people about COVID-19 pandemic. Bangalore Police is on the forefronts when it comes to providing food for the needy amid this crisis situation. In a post shared by Bangalore Police, netizens can see them distributing food to the helpless and needy. Bangalore Police assured people saying that they can even hunt a criminal and be compassionate at times.

Here are few other instances when the Bangalore Police won the hearts of people:

