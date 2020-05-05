Tamil Nadu Police Perform 'coffin Dance' To Spread COVID-19 Awareness, Watch Video

In an attempt to spread coronavirus awareness and urge people to stay indoors amid the pandemic, the Tamil Nadu Police department took inspiration from the famous dancing Ghana pallbearers. While the ‘dancing coffin’ meme has taken the internet by storm, the cops in Cuddalore district imitated the moves to show how breaking the lockdown rules could turn fatal. The video of Tamil Nadu Police performing similar moves to that of Ghana ‘coffin dancers’ is now being shared on several social media platforms.

In the video, one can see a young man riding a bike and then suddenly stopping in his tracks. The man then contemplates the consequences of stepping out and imagines a corps place in front of a bunch of policemen, who then pick up the body and proceed to dance just like the coffin bears in Ghana. The bike rider then gets petrified and decides against travelling further and turns around to go back home.

At the end of the video, a message also flashes which reads, “people stepping out of their homes during the lockdown could meet with a similar fate”.

'Coffin dance'

The Ghana pallbearers have recently taken the internet by storm and several cops all around the world have come up with their own renditions of the video in order to spread awareness amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic. From Indian cops to police departments in Brazil, the videos of officers imitating the now-viral meme has become an internet sensation.

Here are some trending meme from all around the globe,

A city in Brazil opened up malls



Some people protesting with the meme coffin dance



Hilarious yet witty#coronavirus #Brazil pic.twitter.com/xXWUhwSTq7 — Love and Laughter (@Random_Memes_a) May 2, 2020

Spain police using coffin dance music as siren 😂 pic.twitter.com/Gvqh7Ewlv7 — P a v a n (@PavannPSPK) April 27, 2020

