Be Younick's Nick Says "Keep Hustling" & Shares His Journey From A Bartender To A YouTuber

Be Younick is a popular Youtube channel that manages to keep its audience entertained with their amazingly funny comedy sketches. The channel was started by Nikunj Lotia and it has managed to give the creator massive fame and the success he deserved. Nick has been an active user of the social media website and he has recently shared an interesting post on his Instagram. He shared his story from rags to riches through an interview with Humans of Bombay. Read more to know about Be Younick.

Be Younick shares his journey

Be Younick shared his story that shows how he managed to be at a successful stage in his career. Through the post’s caption, he shared his story that his family had to shift from their house in Colaba to a much smaller place, in Dombivli. This was because of some losses that occurred in their father’s business. He had to work until he managed to sustain himself. As years passed, Nick managed to make it into a hotel management college and went on to become a bartender. He mentioned that he used to take up Bartending gigs in order to bring in some money. Nick then moved to Goa where he would work 24/7 to make ends meet.

His parents called him back to Mumbai which got him to take up a job at a call centre. He then made a YouTube channel called 'Not so funny' but was not able to get a breakthrough. He was keen on doing this as he thought he could make some extra bucks off it. Nick then said that one night, when he got his bonus and was drunk, he left his job and swore to never work for anyone again. He then created the channel Be YouNick put up a video about how guys make a fool of themselves to impress women and dozed off. As he woke up, his video had 1,500 views which got him extremely motivated. He went on to make 40 comedy videos that same year. He ended the caption by saying that he's here because of the hustle, and the best advice he can give is "keep hustling; the universe loves a stubborn heart!”

