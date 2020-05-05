'Ocean Miracle': Woman Loses Engagement Ring While Swimming; Baby Octopus Helps Find It

Annika Parkinson-Dow, a 26-year-old, had gone swimming in Howe Sound off Bowyer Island, near Bowen Island. She swam in the dark waters admiring the sparkling bioluminescence which is visible during the evening swims on Friday, April 24. When she was back on shore she noticed her engagement ring was missing. The ring was a precious family heirloom from the 1930s passed down from her fiancé's grandmother.

READ | 'Some busy spreading other deadly viruses': PM Modi scorches Pakistan at NAM Summit

Anguished Parkinson-Dow was uncertain whether it had even been lost in the water while she went out for a swim hence she decided to hire a team of divers the next morning to find her ring. A few divers from a local group set out to search for the ring. There was no sign of the ring during the first hour of diving and they were ready to leave empty-handed.

READ | When Priyanka Chopra scorched trolls for their regressive vitriol on her pic with PM Modi

However, just before heading back, the group of divers spotted a baby octopus and decided to follow it. After a short while, there was a glint in the water and it was from the cluster of diamonds from the grandmother's unique ring. The octopus appeared to have led them right there. That's how Parkinson-Dow got back her engagement ring back with the help of a baby octopus.

READ | PM Modi addresses NAM Virtual Summit; reaffirms India's support in fight against COVID-19

READ | Boris Johnson says doctors administered 'litres and litres' of oxygen to keep him alive

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.