Trump Ridiculed For Wanting To Reveal Superman T-shirt In Front Of Supporters

US President Donald Trump is being ridiculed all over the internet after a New York Times report emerged claiming that he discussed surprising his supporters by ripping open his button-down shirt to reveal a Superman t-shirt underneath, following his COVID-19 diagnosis. From saying that ‘it would’ve been fun’ to questioning why Trump thinks he is strong, netizens flooded Twitter with memes on the mentioned incident and shared edited graphics of Trump in Superman costume. Donald Trump made his first public appearance on October 10, after testing positive for COVID-19, hospitalisation at Walter Reed for four days, and then returning to the White House.

However, according to the report, excerpts of which have gone viral on social media, several phone calls exchanged between the Walter Reed Medical centre and the presidential suite had mention of Trump sharing an idea that he was considering. It was, “When he left the hospital, he wanted to appear frail at first when people saw him, according to people with knowledge of the conversations. But underneath his button-down dress shirt, he would wear a Superman T-shirt, which he would reveal as a symbol of strength when he ripped open the top layer.” However, this triggered the internet users to ridicule the US President so much so that at one point, 'superman' was trending on Twitter.

Trump thinks he is a superman for somehow he is recovering from coronavirus, he doesn't care about others. — TheIraqTimes (@timesofiraq) October 11, 2020

Trump 'wanted to wear a Superman t-shirt when leaving the hospital'



From thinking wearing mask makes him look like Lone Ranger to thinking he's Superman. Yes it's true! https://t.co/ZTNpXVZxGA via @MailOnline — Grandpa (@damitall1) October 11, 2020

Trump should spend the remaining time before the election in a full Superman costume. That would so (wink-wink) dive us liberals nuts. — Mark Thompson (@Son_of_a_Thomp) October 11, 2020

I still think that trump prancing around in a Superman T-shirt and his speedo would just gain more support for joe. #heshoulddoit — John (@jaawsss) October 11, 2020

(PS) My God, the memes on this... they'll never end. It'll be 2030 and they'll still be using the Trump-as-Fat-Superman meme in GIFs.



Wow. Just... wow. pic.twitter.com/4GowR9Bsr1 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 11, 2020

The Real Donald Trump playing Superman pic.twitter.com/ZeN4EHniaA — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) October 11, 2020

He really is five years old https://t.co/2juWhnJcan — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 10, 2020

I wonder why Trump's idea of appearing in a spandex Superman tshirt was vetoed... pic.twitter.com/MZyNQ0EYYt — Rick randall-uhrig (@RandallUhrig) October 10, 2020

Trump wearing a Superman shirt is the equivalent of Hitler wearing a Captain America shirt. It’s just plain wrong. — Javier Sanchez (@JSComicArt) October 11, 2020

EXCLUSIVE look at what would have been Trump's Superman costume at his first public gathering since leaving Walter Reed 👀 pic.twitter.com/akmjykag1w — Béné (@PtitePoucette) October 11, 2020

Trump would 'love' to donate plasma

Meanwhile, in the first interview after his COVID-19 diagnosis, US President Donald Trump said that he is “medication-free” and would “love” to donate his plasma to help other patients if asked. While talking to Fox News medical expert Dr Marc Siegel, who has mostly lauded Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, US President said that that he is not taking any medications to cure his infection that caused a stir in the United States.

From announcing his diagnosis on Twitter after his first face-off with Democratic rival Joe Biden to his hospitalisation at Walter Reed and grand return to White House in just four days, Trump’s illness caught all the attention just a few weeks before the US Elections. While Trump was fairly active on Twitter and posted constant updates, it was the first time that he talked about his health in a televised interview and admitted on “feeling good” because he is not taking medicines.

