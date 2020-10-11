Trump Says He Would 'love' To Donate Plasma To Help Other COVID-19 Patients

In the first interview after his COVID-19 diagnosis, US President Donald Trump said that he is “medication-free” and would “love” to donate his plasma to help other patients if asked. While talking to Fox News medical expert Dr Marc Siegel, who has mostly lauded Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, US President said that that he is not taking any medications to cure his infection that caused a stir in the United States.

From announcing his diagnosis on Twitter after his first face-off with Democratic rival Joe Biden to his hospitalisation at Walter Reed and grand return to White House in just four days, Trump’s illness caught all the attention just a few weeks before the US Elections. While Trump was fairly active on Twitter and posted constant updates, it was the first time that he talked about his health in a televised interview and admitted on “feeling good” because he is not taking medicines.

When he was asked if he would donate plasma, Trump said, "I will. Nobody's asked me that question, actually, but I will. If that's if they want me to do it, I'd love to do it.”

'Trump no longer a COVID transmission risk'

Meanwhile, White House Physician Dr Sean P Conley said on October 10 that Trump’s COVID-19 PCR sample has revealed that he is no longer a transmission risk for others. Days after US President received the experimental antibody cocktail treatment at Walter Reed, his advanced diagnostic test showed that “there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus" in his body. However, the report did not mention when Trump last tested negative for COVID-19.

In a public memo released earlier in the day by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Dr Conley said, “I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for safe isolation, his PCR samples reveal that he is no longer considered a transmission to others. Moreover, there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus.”

