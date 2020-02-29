The Debate
Trump Voters Lash Out At Garth Brooks For Endorsing Bernie Via 'Sanders' Jersey

What’s Viral

American singer-songwriter Garth Brooks wore a 'Sanders' football jersey which prompted Trump fans to freak out, as per reports.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Garth Brooks

American singer-songwriter Garth Brooks wore a 'Sanders' football jersey at a gig in Detroit which caused Trump fans to lash out at him. According to the reports, the fans of the famous singer were confused and angry Brooks took to the stage in Detroit, Michigan wearing the jersey of one the most famous football player, Barry Sanders from Detroit Lions. Trump fans mistook 'Sanders' on Garth Brooks' jersey as an endorsement for one of the US Democratic Presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, and began attacking the country music singer online.

READ: Garth Brook Performs For The First Time In 16 Years, Video Of Concert Garners Attention

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) on

The Instagram post went viral on Twitter that was shared on February 28.

READ: Justin Timberlake Opens Up About 2003 Concert When Urine Bottles Were Thrown At Him

Fans get confused

According to reports, some Trump fans forgot that 20 Barry Sanders stood for something else that Brooks was backing Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders for presidential elections in 2020. As per the reports, the Instagram account of one of America's best-selling country music stars was filled with criticism, and many Trump fans accused Brooks of being a "millionaire socialist". Many commentators attempted to correct the assumption and some asked Brooks to "stay out of politics". 

 

Even Barry Sanders himself joined in on the fun.

READ: Baul Seminar & Concert Captivate Urban Audience With Thoughtful Discussion & Soulful Music

READ: Elton John Cuts NZ Concert Mid-way Due To Walking Pneumonia, Fans Pour In Support Online

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
