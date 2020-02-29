Trump Voters Lash Out At Garth Brooks For Endorsing Bernie Via 'Sanders' Jersey

American singer-songwriter Garth Brooks wore a 'Sanders' football jersey at a gig in Detroit which caused Trump fans to lash out at him. According to the reports, the fans of the famous singer were confused and angry Brooks took to the stage in Detroit, Michigan wearing the jersey of one the most famous football player, Barry Sanders from Detroit Lions. Trump fans mistook 'Sanders' on Garth Brooks' jersey as an endorsement for one of the US Democratic Presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, and began attacking the country music singer online.

READ: Garth Brook Performs For The First Time In 16 Years, Video Of Concert Garners Attention

The Instagram post went viral on Twitter that was shared on February 28.

READ: Justin Timberlake Opens Up About 2003 Concert When Urine Bottles Were Thrown At Him

Fans get confused

According to reports, some Trump fans forgot that 20 Barry Sanders stood for something else that Brooks was backing Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders for presidential elections in 2020. As per the reports, the Instagram account of one of America's best-selling country music stars was filled with criticism, and many Trump fans accused Brooks of being a "millionaire socialist". Many commentators attempted to correct the assumption and some asked Brooks to "stay out of politics".

Facebook forgot who Barry Sanders is and is freaking out at Garth Brooks for wearing a jersey and I’m dying. pic.twitter.com/wVfAKU7Cn1 — Jason Vincent (@jasoncvincent) February 27, 2020

This is just a small window to why our country has so many issues, people attack first and think second — Andrew Howell (@AndrewHowell18) February 27, 2020

Attack first and think....rarely — Jim Rose (@jimrunsfar) February 28, 2020

Wait for the trump tweet tomorrow at Garth. “I always preferred George Straight” — Chuck Keene (@BamaWing05) February 27, 2020

honestly the internet has single handly dropped the collective IQ of humanity by at least ten points fifeteen for those who express serious political views on it — Cory Jankoski (@Coryjankoski) February 27, 2020

I don’t care if you lean left or right. If you don’t know who Barry Sanders is, you are unqualified to have a say in a decision as important as choosing a president. — CFerrell (@CC_Ferrell) February 28, 2020

Even Barry Sanders himself joined in on the fun.

READ: Baul Seminar & Concert Captivate Urban Audience With Thoughtful Discussion & Soulful Music

READ: Elton John Cuts NZ Concert Mid-way Due To Walking Pneumonia, Fans Pour In Support Online

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.