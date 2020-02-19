Justin Timberlake Opens Up About 2003 Concert When Urine Bottles Were Thrown At Him

Famous Pop singer Justin Timberlake was seen appearing on the popular British chat show The Graham Norton Show. The host of Graham Norton was seen asking Justin Timberlake about one of his performance at an event which was held to raise money for SARS recovery in Toronto, Canada. The singer recalled the catastrophic charity concert in 2003 as the hostile crowd threw bottles of urine at him on stage.

Justin Timberlake performed one of his numbers The Rolling Stones for the benefit concert. When the singer was asked about the concert on The Graham Noton Show, Justin said he remembers telling his band prior to the concert that it was not going to go well. Justin Timberlake had no idea that something so disastrous is going to happen.

Justin Timberlake further explained that the crowd was not only hostile but also prepared. He said that he went on stage with his band and he was surprised to see the humungous crowd that appeared for the concert. However, all of a sudden, there were bottles of urines thrown at him. Justin Timberlake further said that it isn’t always good times for him on stage.



Justin said that he was given the opportunity to not perform further after his first song. But he refused to say that he is going to stay out there and continue to perform. He also mentioned about refusing to consider that the second song may turn more catastrophic at that moment. The second song performed by him was Senorita. Justin Timberlake concluded talking about the traumatic incident with a joke saying that after singing Senorita either one of the two things happened. First, the hostile crowd ran out of nerve because they got to know that he is going to stay on stage, or second, the hostile crowd might have run out of urine.

