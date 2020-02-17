The Debate
Elton John Cuts NZ Concert Mid-way Due To Walking Pneumonia, Fans Pour In Support Online

Music

Elton John recently had to stop his Auckland concert mid-way as the singer lost his voice. His fans poured in their support online and told him to rest well.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
elton john

Elton John recently had to cut short his tour performance during his concert in Auckland, New Zealand as the singer lost his voice midway. Multiple sources have claimed that the reason Elton John had to cut short his tour performance was due to his walking pneumonia diagnosis.

Elton stops concert mid-way in Auckland

Elton John is currently on his multi-year farewell tour. Recently, the Daniel singer had a concert scheduled in Auckland, New Zealand. But the award-winning singer had to stop performing mid-way as he lost his voice due to walking pneumonia.

According to a media portal’s report, a medic had even checked Elton John midway during the show. He even went on to perform multiple songs including Candle in the Wind and All the Girls Love Alice. But the singer had to stop performing mid-way as he was performing his hit single Daniel.

Also read | He’s Still Standing: Elton John To Finish New Zealand Tour

After Elton John stopped performing, he went on to tell the audience that he has completely lost his voice and that he cannot sing any further. He also apologised to the crowd stating that he has to go. According to the report, Elton John even appeared to be weeping and even shook his head in disappointment while leaving the stage.

Later on, the Daniel singer even took to Twitter and apologised to his fans. Many of his fans did not miss out on the chance to thank Elton for performing even when he was sick. Take a look at some of these tweets.

Also read | Oscars 2020: Elton John,Cynthia Erivo,Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz & Randy Newman To Perform

Also read | Did Elton John Know About Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's Royal Exit Before The Queen?

Also read | Elton John And Ozzy Osbourne Collaborate With Popular Artists For 'Ordinary Man'

Image Courtesy: Elton John Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
