Elton John Cuts NZ Concert Mid-way Due To Walking Pneumonia, Fans Pour In Support Online

Elton John recently had to cut short his tour performance during his concert in Auckland, New Zealand as the singer lost his voice midway. Multiple sources have claimed that the reason Elton John had to cut short his tour performance was due to his walking pneumonia diagnosis.

Elton stops concert mid-way in Auckland

Elton John is currently on his multi-year farewell tour. Recently, the Daniel singer had a concert scheduled in Auckland, New Zealand. But the award-winning singer had to stop performing mid-way as he lost his voice due to walking pneumonia.

According to a media portal’s report, a medic had even checked Elton John midway during the show. He even went on to perform multiple songs including Candle in the Wind and All the Girls Love Alice. But the singer had to stop performing mid-way as he was performing his hit single Daniel.

After Elton John stopped performing, he went on to tell the audience that he has completely lost his voice and that he cannot sing any further. He also apologised to the crowd stating that he has to go. According to the report, Elton John even appeared to be weeping and even shook his head in disappointment while leaving the stage.

Later on, the Daniel singer even took to Twitter and apologised to his fans. Many of his fans did not miss out on the chance to thank Elton for performing even when he was sick. Take a look at some of these tweets.

I want to thank everyone who attended the #EltonFarewellTour gig in Auckland tonight.



I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. pic.twitter.com/5hBSJNqWl1 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) February 16, 2020

We love you Elton! What a belter to play a show like that when you should have been recovering at home... Rest up and get well soon 💕 #EltonFarewellTour #NZlovesElton #sendinglove pic.twitter.com/yooNIWvOh0 — Laura Sutherland (@kiddr_7) February 16, 2020

@eltonofficial Presented a staggering performance despite having pneumonia. Absolute professional and an utter trooper. Gave his all for the audience and I'm stoked to have been among them. You legend Elton!#EltonFarewellTour — William Taylor (@WMTaylor_3) February 16, 2020

What? Despite having pneumonia? Sir Elton, someone needs to sit you down, with all due respect. Pneumonia is absolutely nothing to fool around with. Reschedule the concerts, but please. Stop performing until you're well. Pneumonia is too dangerous. — ToothyTile&GGoose (@GoosesTile) February 16, 2020

Image Courtesy: Elton John Instagram

