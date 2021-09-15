'Trying To Spot Difference': Apple Users Launch Funny IPhone 13 Memes; Ask What's New?

As Apple announced its latest series of four new iPhones namely the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the Internet on Tuesday, 14 September 2021, launched a hilarious meme fest casting doubts on the look of the iPhone 13 model, averring that its new design resembled the iPhone 12. While Apple revealed that its new iPhones were “more pro than ever before” with an advanced camera system, super Retina XDR display, and the fastest chip fitted in the smartphone ever, the conventional iPhone users were simply not taking the bait.

iPhone users, widely known for their brand loyalty and quick up-gradation to the new models, instead poured a slew of memes, saying that they couldn’t spot any difference between the new iPhone 13, and the iPhone 12 at all, despite Apple’s claim that the new iPhone was redesigned completely “inside and out.”

Apple users were quick to share comical illustrations and memes, as they wrote that the new iPhones had made them wondering about what’s new. Many argued that both the models looked completely alike with respect to their design, as they displayed little or no excitement about the fact that the iPhone 13 would be Apple’s first-ever with 1TB of storage. Several others cracked jokes that Apple made the iPhone 13 cameras diagonal so that the users should be able to tell the difference when they upgraded from iPhone 12 to iPhone 13.

'Saw this iPhone last year,' users joke

“I saw this iPhone 13 last year but the name was iPhone 12,” one joked, sharing a meme that depicted a movie hall with an audience watching the same film. “Launching same iPhone 13 when someone still paying the EMI of iPhone 12, not funny,” another joked, sharing Bollywood actor Hritik Roshan’s meme wherein the actor looked surprised. “Why would you do that Apple,” yet another wrote, making crying emojis, and laughter emojis simultaneously. “Me trying to spot the difference between iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 pro max,” one other retorted, sharing a meme of a girl taking a closer look at her computer screen. “Why I'm upgrading from the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 13?” asked a seemingly dubious Apple user. Several such humorous reactions gripped Twitter as Apple introduce its all-new “impressive” iPhone series which, it said, came with “big improvements.”

iPhone 12 & iPhone 13 pic.twitter.com/7KU5xingVq — 𝗠𝗲𝗿𝘁 (@mertielicious) September 14, 2021

iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 pro#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/7q25G8oYtD — R R (@RacchaRidhvik) September 14, 2021

iPhone 12 iPhone 13 pic.twitter.com/5xHojsvsef — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) September 14, 2021

The iPhone 12 Pro looking at the 13 Pro #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/5PQp6rVtiw — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 14, 2021

“And now iPhone 13 pro, same design as iPhone 12 pro” #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/n6QR1Va6kH — Oliver 🧣 (@MissingLuci) September 14, 2021

Tim Cook hoping nobody notices they’re selling the iPhone 12 stock as iPhone 13 #AppleEvent #Apple pic.twitter.com/XAz40xJSlW — MB (@Bowx_) September 14, 2021

Take this and pretend iPhone 13 isn’t iPhone 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/JMvCW13DJ2 — Oliver 🧣 (@MissingLuci) September 14, 2021

*Apple to launch iphone 13 series today*



Iphone 12 series prices : pic.twitter.com/U2Zc4DJqsj — Vodka + Cyanide (@Riskiest_Poison) September 14, 2021

iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 be like !! 😂 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/SmjmLigWOx — rossee (@iamrossee) September 14, 2021

#AppleEvent spot the difference between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 pic.twitter.com/SbsqPRcEbd — MANDLA-M 🇿🇦 (@MandlaMhlanga_) September 14, 2021