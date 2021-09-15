Apple IPhone 12 Pro And 12 Pro Max Discontinued To Make Way For The IPhone 13 Series

Apple has attracted all the attention of the tech community with the launch of the iPhone 13 series. They have been trying their best to market their new generation of phones. This can be seen after they decided to discontinue the sale of iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max after the Apple California Stream. This can be confirmed as the iPhone 12 and 12 mini is only available to buy on Apple’s official store. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max stock which is available at offline stores might be the only option to get a hands-on these phones now.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max discontinued

It is not shocking to see Apple discontinue their higher variants of the iPhone 12. This is so that the users do not opt for the previous generation phones. Buying an iPhone 12 Pro could get easier because of the price cut down after the launch of the iPhone 13. Currently, the iPhone 12 mini is being sold at ₹59900 and the standard iPhone 12 is being sold at ₹65900. This is a bit low when compared to the price that was announced during the phone’s release. It is common to see the prices of these phones getting slashed by a huge margin. Some tech geeks also wait for this time of the year to get the best prices for the next latest generation of phones released by Apple.

More about iPhone 13

Apart from this, the iPhone 13 has become one of the top trending topics going around in the community. Apple managed to pack their upcoming phones with some of the most advanced and heavy technology ever seen in a phone. Apart from this, they have also focused on the pricing of these phones making them accessible to a wider range of customers. The iPhone 13 pricing starts from ₹79900 and will increase with more storage options. Here is a list of all the iPhone 13 specs released by Apple.

A15 Bionic chip which has a 4-core GPU

A larger Camera Sensor to capture 50% more light

Better Light mode shorts

A new Cinematic Mode for filmmakers

Ability to capture each frame in Dolby Vision for maximum video quality.

Image: AppleHub Twitter