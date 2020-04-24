Trump Suggests Disinfectant Injections & UV Light May Protect From Covid; Netizens Shocked

US President Donald Trump stunned his viewers by suggesting to his science advisors to use Ultraviolet light (UV) and disinfectant injections to fight COVID-19

COVID-19

Soon after the President of the United States Donald Trump stunned his viewers by suggesting to his science advisors to use Ultraviolet light (UV) and 'disinfectant injections' to guard against the Coronavirus, the Twitterverse exploded.

While discussing the new government research on how the virus reacts to different temperatures, climates and surfaces at the coronavirus task force briefing, on Thursday in the White House, the US president said  “And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, there a way we can do something by an injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that. So, that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me.”

Meanwhile Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force response coordinator, had a reaction of her own to Trump's idea. She remained silent after the President floated the idea of treating patients' bodies with ultraviolet (UV) light and disinfectants. Her reaction was best captured by the Twitteratti which is now going viral.

American stand-up comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted:

 

Take a look at some more reactions:

