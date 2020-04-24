Trump Suggests Disinfectant Injections & UV Light May Protect From Covid; Netizens Shocked

Soon after the President of the United States Donald Trump stunned his viewers by suggesting to his science advisors to use Ultraviolet light (UV) and 'disinfectant injections' to guard against the Coronavirus, the Twitterverse exploded.

While discussing the new government research on how the virus reacts to different temperatures, climates and surfaces at the coronavirus task force briefing, on Thursday in the White House, the US president said “And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, there a way we can do something by an injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that. So, that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me.”

Meanwhile Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force response coordinator, had a reaction of her own to Trump's idea. She remained silent after the President floated the idea of treating patients' bodies with ultraviolet (UV) light and disinfectants. Her reaction was best captured by the Twitteratti which is now going viral.

American stand-up comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted:

Here is Dr. Birx's reaction when President Trump asks his science advisor to study using UV light on the human body and injecting disinfectant to fight the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/MVno5X7JMA — Daniel Lewis (@Daniel_Lewis3) April 24, 2020

Take a look at some more reactions:

Oh, good. Here’s the video evidence of Trump saying Doctors should check into disinfectants being injected to kill the virus. Going to leave it right here. pic.twitter.com/4gbAZ51bIC — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 23, 2020

You know, I gotta say. If Trump wants to inject himself with disinfectant to kill the coronavirus, I'm not going to rush to dissuade him. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 24, 2020

Hello Melania! While you stay home to keep yourself & others healthy, can keep your husband occupied with puzzles & other activities so he won't keep telling people to take deadly untested drugs or to try injecting themselves with disinfectant? #BeBetter#IncompetenceKills https://t.co/CNOEjdJ1Qw — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 23, 2020

