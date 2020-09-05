'Caramel tea to Tobasco wine': Twitter thread about 'food confusions' amuses internet

A recent twitter thread about people serving or getting served ‘wrong’ food items has now left netizens in splits. The conversation which was unconsciously triggered by a user named ‘lilyanna’ has now caught online traction with people describing their own goof-up experiences. Not only have hilarious incidence like mishearing mussels to muscles have been revealed, there are a whole lot of people who said they mistook caramel tea to camomile tea.

'My BF told me...'

It all started when the user described how her boyfriend while working at a “posh hotel” confused crème Fraiche with fresh cream. In a post that has now racked up over nearly 250 thousand likes, she described that when asked about the dairy product, her boyfriends replied ‘we don't serve out of date food”. Not only her tweet left everyone in chuckles but also gave an opportunity for people to narrate similar experiences.

A waitress wrote that in an earlier day, she did not know about the sea breeze drink and opened the window for fresh air when asked about it. Meanwhile, another user replied, that her friend served red wine mixed with tobacco sauce instead of 'Chilean red wine’ to customers. Yet another user, said that once a man came to her and asked if she got her chicken from Parmesan, which is a type of cheese.

my bf told me when he was 17 he worked in a posh hotel and at breakfast some bloke asked him “is this crème fraîche?” and he replied “yeah we don’t serve out of date food” and I can’t stop thinking about it — lilyanna (@lilyannatrnr) September 2, 2020

My mate worked in a wine bar for a bit an a customer asked her for “a Chilean red wine” an she went to mix the house red with Tabasco sauce😂😂😂 — skinnylegend m8 wbu? (@granolapooicide) September 3, 2020

Was ordering from McD's once and I have had multiple issues in the past trying to order a plain cheeseburger but they still put some or all of the toppings on there, so this time I tried specifying by saying "just the meat and cheese" and he asked me "do you still want the buns?" — Gamer Nom-Nom (@gamernomnom) September 4, 2020

When I was 16 I worked in a cafe and on my first day someone asked for an espresso. I didn't know what it was and thought the machine was broken so I gave them a full cup of espresso 😂 — Ash (@NoWayAsh) September 3, 2020

I worked at Olive Garden and some real winner of a turd wanted to know if “your mussels are wild or farm raised.” He chose to use the pronoun “your” and I distinctly forgot that we had mussels on the menu. So I thought he was asking about my muscles and I said “Wild, I guess.” — Michael Douglas Hall (@hallmiked) September 3, 2020

I can beat this. I work at Olive Garden currently and I had a guest LAST WEEK ask me if we got our chickens from Parmesan 🥴 didnt have the guts to tell him Parmesan was a type of cheese — T (@Taylor_M21) September 4, 2020

this reminds me of when I was a waitress at a luxury restaurant on the ocean when I was 18 and a guy asked for a sea breeze and I opened the window.... he gave me a disgusted look then told me it was a drink — mar (@mariissanicole) September 3, 2020

Someone asked for a chamomile tea so I gave them normal tea with a shot of caramel in it🙃 — Ross Godwin (@rossgoodwin145) September 3, 2020

I think you owe them an apology https://t.co/Q7QlCscU89 — Emmaleigh ✨✨✨ (@EMMALElGH) September 3, 2020

When I was about 19 or 20 I went to a posh restaurant with a friend and tried to order the scallops, 'no you can't have that, you're vegetarian' said my friend. 'no it's fried potatoes - my mum makes it all the time' said I. — Rachel Mann (@RachelMann123) September 3, 2020

