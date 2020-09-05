Last Updated:

'Caramel Tea To Tobasco Wine': Twitter Thread About 'food Confusions' Amuses Internet

Ttwitter thread about people serving ‘wrong’ food items has now left netizens in splits. From Caramel tea to sea breeze, people have talked about it all.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
'Caramel tea to Tobasco wine': Twitter thread about 'food confusions' amuses internet

A recent twitter thread about people serving or getting served ‘wrong’ food items has now left netizens in splits. The conversation which was unconsciously triggered by a user named ‘lilyanna’ has now caught online traction with people describing their own goof-up experiences. Not only have hilarious incidence like mishearing mussels to muscles have been revealed, there are a whole lot of people who said they mistook caramel tea to camomile tea. 

'My BF told me...'

It all started when the user described how her boyfriend while working at a “posh hotel” confused crème Fraiche with fresh cream. In a post that has now racked up over nearly 250 thousand likes, she described that when asked about the dairy product, her boyfriends replied  ‘we don't serve out of date food”. Not only her tweet left everyone in chuckles but also gave an opportunity for people to narrate similar experiences. 

A waitress wrote that in an earlier day, she did not know about the sea breeze drink and opened the window for fresh air when asked about it. Meanwhile, another user replied, that her friend served red wine mixed with tobacco sauce instead of 'Chilean red wine’ to customers. Yet another user, said that once a man came to her and asked if she got her chicken from Parmesan, which is a type of cheese. 

Read: Low Quality Rice: MP Govt Sacks Two Food Corporation Employees

Read: Giant Alligator Strolls Away Embarassed After Failing To 'catch Food', Netizens Sympathise

Read: Dipika Kakar Pampers Husband Shoaib Ibrahim With His Favourite Food

Read: Tyson Foods To Open Medical Clinics At Some Meat Plants

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND