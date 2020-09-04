Dipika Kakar Pampers Husband Shoaib Ibrahim With His Favourite Food

On Thursday night, Shoaib Ibrahim took to his Instagram story and shared that he was unwell. However, he was very happy in the night as his wife Dipika Kakar pampered him by preparing his favourite meal for dinner. By the looks of the dishes in his story, Dipika made white-sauce pasta for Shoaib, along with another dish. Sharing the picture, Ibrahim wrote, "When you are unwell and you are pampered by your fav food."

Dipika Kakar pampers an unwell Shoaib

Also Read | Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Steal The Show With Dapper Traditional Look At Nidhi's Engagement

Meanwhile, on September 3, Shoaib shared a major throwback video of himself, in which he was seen dancing at a function. Shoaib danced to the tunes of Salman Khan and Bhoomika Chawla's song Lagan Lagi, from the film, Tere Naam. Sharing the old video, Shoaib wrote, "Look back at where you came from and feel proud. Keep moving forward.

Alhamdulillah. Major throwback." As soon as his post was up, actor Roshmmi Banik wrote, "Woooooah!! You are such a great dancer." An amused called his performance "Mind-blowing." Take a look at the throwback video.

Also Read | Dipika Kakar's net worth as 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' actor rings in her birthday; Read

Also Read | On Dipika Kakar's birthday, husband Shoaib Ibrahim bakes a cake for her; see pics

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently attended the engagement ceremony of JP Dutta’s daughter, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi. Many celebrities graced the occasion and pictures from the affair surfaced on the internet. Dipika and Shoaib recently posted pictures from the engagement ceremony and gave a glimpse of the lavish event.

In one of the pictures, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib posed with the couple- Nidhi Dutta and Binoj Gandhi. While Dipika wore a red ethnic gown, Shoaib donned a black sherwani. Nidhi looked stunning in a red embellished lehenga, whereas her beau pulled off a beige sherwani. Both, Dipika and Shoaib congratulated the couple on social media. Fans also extended their warm wishes to the couple. While many complimented Dipika's outfit.

The couple, Dipika-Shoaib, also posted a bunch of their pictures together. In one of the first pictures, the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor kept her hands on her husband's lap, whereas, Shoaib Ibrahim stood next to her with his hands resting on her shoulders. The duo posed for a formal portrait.

Also Read | Shoaib Ibrahim sings 'Maine Pucha Chaand Se' for Dipika Kakar, her reaction is priceless

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.