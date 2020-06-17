Twitter Thread Shows 'sculptures Fighting Back' Amid Removal Of Idols, Netizens In Splits

With anti-racism protests across the world, decades-old statues of some of the most famous world leaders are now being vandalized. Amidst all this, a rather hilarious Twitter threat which shows statues fighting back has now taken the internet by storm . Since first shared by a user called Mark Leneve, these photographs have caught everybody’s attention.

Statues fight back

The series of tweets show people posing beside world-famous statues. However not in the usual poses but in positions to showcase animate actions. While many have posed with traditional statues there are others who have shown creativity with modern ones such as the McDonald’s mascot. Not only has Leneve's post garnered over nearly thirty thousand likes but a brandwidth of replies from users who have posted their own versions.

Not sure this counts as a statue but Ronnie's had enough, too. pic.twitter.com/zvAHaJhw4F — Tiger Dave (@davechurchley) June 15, 2020

Some of them are a lot more friendly. pic.twitter.com/7XWh3r4PLq — Martin Mor (@MartinMorComedy) June 13, 2020

A quick selfie before continuing to slay humans pic.twitter.com/Ycs24MABBq — Breedo (@br33d0) June 13, 2020

This comes as statues of various "racist" and "imperialist" leaders have been vandalised across the globe. Earlier in June, 'Black Lives Matter' protestors in the United Kingdom toppled the 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston's statue into Bristol Harbour. According to the videos and images that have surfaced on social media, the protestors attached ropes to the statue before pulling it down. Some of the protestors are also seen kneeling on the statue's neck-- just as the ex-police officer killed George Floyd.

Meanwhile, the statue of one of Britain's most renowned leader Winston Churchill was vandalized when demonstrators took over the park that housed the statue on June 7. The same statue was defaced on June 6, which was the 76th anniversary of D-Day. D-Day marks that historical turning point of World War II when the allied forces, partially led by Winston Churchill, landed in Normandy. In addition, protesters have also started an online petition to remove British imperialist Robert Clive's statue from Shrewsbury, UK.

Read: Toby Alderweireld 'honoured' By Petition Calling For His Bust To Replace Ex-king's Statue

Read: French Leader Rejects Racism But Colonial Statues To Remain

Responding to the trend, French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the country will not remove statues of colonial-era public figures who may have advocated racist policies, terming them as irreplaceable parts of history. President Macron was addressing the nation in a televised speech where he pledged to act uncompromisingly against racism but added that France would not seek the removal of any statue as they are part of the history.

Read: French President Macron Says Country Will Not Remove Statues Of Leaders Amid BLM Protests

Read: ‘Natural Trophy’: Incredible Statue Made By Pouring Molten Metal Into Anthills; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.