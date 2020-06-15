Toby Alderweireld 'honoured' By Petition Calling For His Bust To Replace Ex-king's Statue

Fans in Belgium have signed a petition to erect a Toby Alderweireld statue in Antwerp, Belgium. The petition comes after the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests, with the Alderweireld statue petition being signed to replace the bronze bust of King Leopold II. Leopold II oversaw atrocities in Congo from 1885 to 1908, and statues of King Leopold II have been graffitied or removed following anti-racism protests across Belgium, and some residents of Antwerp have now called for a Toby Alderweireld statue, with more than 900 people signing the petition.

Toby Alderweireld Belgium: Tottenham star 'honoured' by Alderweireld statue petition; claims he won't sign it

Speaking to The Guardian on the subject of a Toby Alderweireld statue being erected in Belgium, the Tottenham defender revealed that he actually laughed on hearing the news and thought it was a joke at first. The Belgium international said that he was honoured by the Alderweireld statue petition, and said that if the locals really want to erect his bronze bust he will play along with it. However, the Tottenham star added that he will not be signing the Alderweireld statue petition, and believes 80 percent of the people who signed it are his friends. He further said that he would not be drawn on the removal of the King Leopold II statue, and believes that he doesn't deserve an Alderweireld statue yet. Speaking on the Black Lives Matter movement, the Tottenham star added that he is disgusted about all things racism but does not support the removal of the Leopold II statue as he believes 'it’s good to look back at history and learn from it'.

Toby Alderweireld Belgium: Defender key as Spurs push for Champions League spot ahead of Premier League restart

Toby Alderweireld revealed he is raring to go for the Premier League restart with Tottenham facing Manchester United in their first Premier League match in over three months. Jose Mourinho's side are seven points off the top four but can secure a Champions League spot with a fifth-place finish if Manchester City lose their battle with UEFA at CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport). The Belgian international believes Spurs will have to look at their Premier League restart games as nine finals, and try and do everything to reach the top four. Alderweireld was amongst a majority of Tottenham stars who failed to hit top form under Mauricio Pochettino before the Argentine's eventual sack and will hope to return in top form during the Premier League restart.

Image Courtesy: Toby Alderweireld Twitter