‘Natural Trophy’: Incredible Statue Made By Pouring Molten Metal Into Anthills; Watch

An incredible video of ‘natural trophy’ made by pouring molten aluminium into an ‘abandoned’ ants nest has resurfaced on the internet and left netizens amazed.

An incredible video of ‘natural trophy’ made by pouring molten aluminium into an ‘abandoned’ ants nest has resurfaced on the internet. The video shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shows a person pouring boiling metal into fire ants nest in a bid to create beautiful art. 

According to an international media outlet, David Gatlin, the man behind creating ‘pure magic’, said that the ant colonies have thousands of interconnected tunnels and chambers. Gatlin reportedly said that he pours aluminium into anthills and lets it harden. The sculpture is then excavated and blasted with water in a bid to remove dirt and impurities. Once the boiling metal is dried and cleaned, a Christmas-tree-like sculpture is formed.

Netizens find it ‘mind-blowing’ 

Shared just a few hours ago, Nanda’s tweet has been viewed more than 8,000 times. With hundreds of likes and several comments, the short clip has left internet users amazed and intrigued. While one internet user wrote “Wonderful”, others asked Nanda to provide more information. A user said, “Mind-blowing. Sir Ji Kindly share more info on this... as what is the metal used, where this is done etc”. 

