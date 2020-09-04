Teachers' Day 2020: Netizens Share Heartfelt Posts, Say 'teachers Change Students' Life'

With just a day left for Teacher’s day, netizens have now taken to social media to shower some love on their teachers. With #teachersday trending on twitter, people have not only expressed gratitude to their school and college teachers but also to their life gurus. From nostalgic posts to witty incidences from school times, people have shared it all.

'Teachers change student's life'

Taking the opportunity, a lot of people thanked their teachers tagging them in old photographs and video clips. A lot of others also dished put meme on teachers who would not recive flowers and cards this year due to coronavirus. Yet another user paid a tribute to Savitri Bai Phule who was the first female teacher in India.

Teachers After Realising ,

" Is Saal #TeachersDay pe unhe Gifts nhi mil payega " pic.twitter.com/Bc0PN0f8vn — Ujjawal 🇮🇳 (@ujjawalcasm) September 4, 2020

#TeachersDay

First woman teacher in India. Savitribai Phule. 🙏🙏💐💐 pic.twitter.com/DExnRtO2Fv — Kusum Kailash Choukikar (@KusumKailash) September 4, 2020

A little effort of the teacher can change a students life. likewise, Our youtube educator doing a great effort for the wellness of students, nowadays.#teachersday#guru#happyteachersday pic.twitter.com/OmY3GJETKm — बेरोजगार VISHAL RANA (@VISHALR12267153) September 4, 2020

You have all been away from your favourite teachers' because of the lockdown. Your teachers have been selfless, caring and have played an important part in your life until now. Show them how much they mean to you.



#TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/yYdzlpb8P0 — cakebeein (@cakebeein) September 4, 2020

#TeachersDay is coming........

Teachers are the most imp person in our life along with our parents and family. They play an imp role in our life. pic.twitter.com/RZQdlarkVj — Sonali Chauhan (@SonaliC79849531) September 4, 2020

Just show some gratitude towards our extraordinary educator, not good or bad, but have tremendous knowledge, superfast & efficient, always been available...?



Just #Googleit! #TeachersDay — VISHAL BHARADE (@Vishalbharade0) September 4, 2020

Teachers' Day in India is celebrated on 5th September to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a renowned scholar, recipient of Bharat Ratna, first Vice- President and second President of independent India. He was born on 5 September, 1888. As an educationist, he was an advocate of edification and was a distinguished envoy, academician, and above all a great teacher.

The contribution of teachers ina student's life in immense and the amount of dedication poured in is incomparable. Giving a testimony to it, a school in Maharashtra has been painting walls of houses in the vicinity with lessons to overcome the challenges of unavailability of internet amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. According to a PTI report, the students were unable to afford smartphones, therefore the lecturers at the Asha Marathi Vidyalaya school, Maharashtra decided to use the walls to teach kids. Teachers painted the walls with lessons from the textbooks in Nilamnagar to provide education to the poor kids of the village despite lack of resources.

