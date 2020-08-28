Teacher Describes Volcano During Online Class Making Hilarious Sounds | Watch

In a video that has surfaced on the internet, a teacher is seen teaching a volcanic eruption in an online class. Comments on the video suggest that his name is Nitesh Karale and he teaches for Maharashtra Public Service Commission. His way of teaching its students by doing various actions using his hands has left the netizens into splits. Uploader of the video, Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda makes a remark saying that he regrets not being able to study under him.

The 'hilarious' teacher

The video which is 1 minute long, begins with the teacher writing something on the white board while doing funny actions. Further into the video, he is seen drawing illustrations on the board to make it easier for his student. He also comes in front of the camera and explains the process of an eruption. His interactive way of teaching has left the netizens stunned. While few are praising him for his method of teaching, others are enjoying a laugh riot.

I regret not having studied under him😩

Teacher teaching VOLCANO in online class.... pic.twitter.com/qdLXD9HmtN — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 27, 2020

From netizens calling it ‘hilarious’ to being curious about the teacher, the video has generated a buzz on the internet. Uploaded on August 27, the video has invited nearly 28K views. It has gathered 1.7K likes and 396 Retweets and comments. Tweeples are also Retweeting the video with their own caption. Making a hilarious remark, one person wrote, "If this technique is adopted by teachers/lectueras no student will ever get sleepy in classroom". Praising the teacher, another person wrote, "While we are having fun with this tweet , I like his passion and commitment to teach his best".

Volcano Practical class 😳 — Arpita 🇮🇳 (@arpita_dg) August 27, 2020

Feel like he is giving a screen test. He could be a good dubbing artist for NGC documentry on volcanoes.😂 — Praveen Dasari (@trav3lfr33k) August 27, 2020

I am literally listening an violent Volconic eruption in my head phones... — ARAVINDH V S (@vsaravindh195) August 28, 2020

Super! That just shows how teachers are struggling to make this online learning easy — Kardant (@ArchanaGudi) August 28, 2020

I had a teacher like him for 10th biology. Loved that class. That’s the only subject I didn’t have to study before exams, because I would remember everything he said in class. Unfortunately everyone mocked him and he never had the respect of other teachers who put me to sleep. — Pattabiraman K (@newyork_dc) August 28, 2020

I missed this great guru in my student days. He himself is a 🌋 https://t.co/brJ22gWPrx — nirmala (@NHavenahalli) August 28, 2020

Would love to attend his class only online 😂😂😂 https://t.co/XOer4vGkav — Prakash Achanta (@prakashavss) August 28, 2020

I see Volcanoes in a new light now https://t.co/NtPZzriNDM — Dr Yash Kulkarni (@UthnkUknowMe) August 28, 2020

