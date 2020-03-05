Kolkata: Uber Driver Sings Rendition Of Classical 'bandish', Netizens Pour Love

A Kolkata woman recently shared her pleasant experience in an Uber cab when she found that her driver could sing a Hindustani classical bandish. Brinda Dasgupta reportedly hired an Uber cab from her home to Altamira Art Gallery and just after boarding the cab, she started humming to some tune. According to the reports, the driver of the cab identified as Aryan Soni asked her if she had interest in music and also revealed his passion for art.

Video breaks internet

Dasgupta shared a 3-minute long video on Facebook with a caption, "A few months ago, I took an Uber from home to Altamira Art Gallery for some work. As I arbitrarily hummed bits of some song I do not remember now, Aryan Soni, this man who happens to be the cab driver asked me if I take interest in music. I smiled and nodded, then asked him if he does as well... This is what came out of the few sentences exchanged. Here's hoping you lend your ears" . In the video, Soni rendering a soulful bandish while the woman joined her in certain notes. The video has managed to garner 60k views with 349 comments and 1.2K shares. According to the reports, the driver "only had received sporadic training, not a consistent one". Since being posted, netizens praised the talented singer. The driver also revealed that he lived in Kolkata he wants to embrace the "kind of music the city has to offer." A user wrote, "Many a flower born to blush unseen! Music, the voice of God himself."

The second user wrote, "The most talented people of a city could either be traced working for Swiggy or Uber. Thanks to the social media and technology geek generation. People like him will now atleast will not die silently devoid of any recognition. We need to continue this. Only a human can help another human being." The third user wrote, "Astounding cant believe what rendition hope he finds opportunity to develop his talent".Another user commented, "Excellent" while another wrote, "hidden talent".

