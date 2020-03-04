Kolkata Police Arrests Two More For Raising 'shoot Traitors' Slogan During Shah's Rally

The total number of people arrested for raising 'shoot traitors' slogan during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata has risen to six after two more were taken into custody from the city and an adjoining district, police said on Wednesday.

A police official informed that BJP worker Sandeep Sonkar was arrested from Chetla in South Kolkata on Tuesday evening, while another person was arrested on the same night from Ghola in North 24 Parganas district.

Both the accused were spotted chanting the slogan 'shooting the traitors' while heading towards Amit Shah's rally venue in central Kolkata on Sunday. The police arrested the BJP workers after examining the videos of the incident.

Four others arrested in connection with the incident

Of the total six people, three were arrested from Kolkata's New Market police station area on Monday morning. Later that night another person was apprehended from Ghola in 24 Parganas (North) district.

Cases under Sections 153 (Promoting enmity between different groups), 34 (common intent), 505 (public mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code have been filed against the accused.

The three workers arrested are Surendra Kumar Tiwary, Pankaj Prashad, and Dhruba Basu. BJP leader Sujit Barua was held in a joint operation by the police.

However, Basu was bailed out considering his advanced age.

Complaint lodged against sloganeers

Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma said on Monday said that the individuals were arrested after a complaint was lodged at the New Market police station that "some persons allegedly shouted provocative slogans having the potential to disturb public tranquillity from a procession while going to attend a political rally".

The police chief has instructed officers of all police stations to take strong legal action against anybody who tries to incite people.

The slogan was first heard at an election rally addressed by Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on January 27 in Delhi's Rithala area. Thakur had allegedly made his audience to respond to the slogan.

The Election Commission then barred him from campaigning for 72 hours during the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls.

