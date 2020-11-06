UK Couple's Vintage Star Wars Toys, Kept Unattended In Basement, Auction For Rs 3.8 Crore

A couple from Stourbridge in central England recently inherited a bunch of Star Wars toys from their neighbour, who had collected them for years. The British couple was not sure what to do with the toys that were lying unattended in their basement. The couple's son decided to bring in an auctioneer to determine whether the toys had some value and if they could sell them at an auction.

'Most effective Star Wars collection'

To their surprise, the toys, which the couple had dubbed as junk, went under the hammer and fetched them thousands of pounds. According to Digiworldblog, the toys sold for £4,00,000, which would be nearly 4 crores in Indian rupees. The auctioneer Chris Aston, who came to verify the toys, reportedly said it was the most effective Star Wars collection he has ever seen in his life, adding as soon as they went live there this massive flood of queries from all over the world.

One of the toys from the collection Star Destroyer Commander, which was still in the original packaging, went under the hammer and fetched the owner £32,500, including charges. A Palitoy Jawa also in the original packaging went for £27,280 with charges. While some of the other toys that were purchased for less than 2 pounds per piece in the 1980s went for a price ranging from anywhere £100 to £1,400.

Star Wars is one of the biggest franchise films in the history of cinema and memorabilia related to the movie still fetch owners thousands of dollars in value. The American epic had hit big screens in 1977 and the most recent episode of the series was released in 2019, the box office collection for which was over $1 billion.

