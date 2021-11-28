UK Man Finds Job Standing On London Tube Station With QR Code To His CV, Placards

A 24-year-old UK man named Haider Malik who was frustrated for not getting any job offers, set up a board at Canary Wharf station with a placard on which he had written two QR codes that linked to his CV and LinkedIn profile. Just after three hours, he had an interview and got a job offer a few days later. As per the reports of Sky News, he stated that he had no idea that this was going to happen. Haider has a first-class degree in Banking and Finance from Middlesex University but had been unsuccessful in all of his previous attempts to break into the sector.

Haider also stated his father, a 67-year-old retired cab driver came to the UK from Pakistan. When he was a youngster, he had always motivated him, according to Sky News. He also claims that when he told his father that he was going to Canary Wharf, he indicated it would be a good idea and that he should try it.

He has received many emails

One of his friends asked him why he want to go outdoors and hang around like a homeless man and that he holds a college diploma and he will make a fool of himself by going outdoors. He also stated that he has received many emails from companies saying sorry that they had no opportunities at the moment, according to Sky News.

Haider admitted that standing empty-handed was odd at first as it was incredibly cold, and people were just staring at him. He stated that he just started wishing everyone a good morning as they passed by, and that got him talking to them, according to Sky News. He claimed that the 50 copies of his CV he had brought with him were distributed within an hour.

One of those passers-by had taken a photo of him and posted it on LinkedIn

One of the passers-by had taken a photo of him and posted it on LinkedIn, eliciting a massive response. After seeing the image, someone offered him an interview at 10.30 am the next day. He said that before the interview he just walked back to his car to warm up and learn a little bit about the company. He described the experience as an awesome moment. After the interview, he claims that it felt like a huge burden had been lifted off his shoulders.

Image: Unsplash