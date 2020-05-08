Last Updated:

UK: Man Steals Cop's Bike For Advising Him To Follow Social Distancing Rules

A man in Slough, UK was charged for stealing the bike of a Police Social Community officer's bike. The incident happened when the officer stopped by.

UK: Man steals cop's bike after the latter asks him to follow social distancing rules

A man in Slough, UK was charged for stealing the bike of a Police Social Community officer. The incident happened when the officer stopped by to advise a group of men playing cricket to follow social distancing norms to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to reports, the officer has charged the 23-year-old with section 4a public order offence of taking his bike without consent. 

Man robs cop's bike

A video of the incident has emerged on Twitter which shows men playing cricket when the officer arrives at the ground. Suddenly, one of them makes off with the cop's bike while other men shout "You got robbed" at the officer. The clip also shows most of them filming the officer while shouting derogatory comments at him. The officer, after a few attempts at finding his bike, says, "I don’t care, I am doing the right thing here " and asks them to leave. Following which all the men empty the ground. 

Describing the incident to international media reporters, a spokesman for Thames Valley police said that the PCSO approached the males to explain the importance of adhering to social norms such as social distancing. However, the men, aged between late teen and mid-twenties proceeded to argue with the officer on duty and also threatened him with an intimidating language before one of them took his bike.

The incident also sparked fury on the internet. 

