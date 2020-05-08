Gauahar Khan, Mukul Chadda And 'The Office' Team Reunite For A Special WFH Episode

Owing to the on-going Coronavirus crisis in the country, everyone is adapting themselves to the 'work from home' lifestyle as the government of India is yet to completely lift the nationwide lockdown. With all the tension surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, BBC Studios' The Office decided to give the viewers a chucklesome getaway by releasing a special 'Work From Home' episode, featuring some of their lead actors. The latest episode's storyline is based on several employees of Wilkins Chawla reuniting over a video call for discussing the growth of their paper business amid the lockdown.

Mukul Chadda, Gauahar Khan, and many others decided to entertain their fans amid the lockdown with a special 'Work From Home' episode of 'The Office'

Applause Entertainment's The Office, produced by BBC Studios India, is back to entertain their fans and viewers as they recently released a special 'Work From Home' episode, taking a humourous dig at office meetings over video calls. However, in the video released by Applause Entertainment, this time around, employees of Wilkins Chawla reunited with each other over a video call to brainstorm on ideas for keeping their paper business growing amid the lockdown.

With them trying to find a solution for the requirement stated by the head office, the latest episode successfully manages to touch various aspects of a corporate video-call, but in a rather humorous way.

The meeting is led by lead actors Mukul Chadda and Gauhar Khan, featuring other cast members too including Sayandeep Sengupta, Abhinav Sharma, Priyanka Setia, Preeti Kochar and Gavin Methalaka. The episode is written by Aarsh Vora, Shruti Madan and Chirag Mahaba.

They described it as a "pro-bono and heartfelt effort by the cast and writers to bring a chuckle in these trying times" in the description of the video. They also announced that with every ‘The Office WFH’ video produced, Applause Entertainment will contribute on the behalf of its cast and crew towards the daily wage workers fund of the Producers Guild of India. Check out the episode below:

In an interview with a media portal, Gauahar Khan shared her experience saying that it is very important for them to keep themselves engaged and productive during this quarantine period. She also added that it was quite exciting for her to shoot one episode with the most fun team of one of her favourite shows, i.e. The Office. Khan concluded saying she is looking forward to shooting more episodes and hopes for the audience to appreciate their efforts.

