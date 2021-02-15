UP Police Celebrate Dog's Birthday Who Was Part Of Trump's Security During His India Visit

In a first, the Muzaffarnagar police celebrated the third birthday of its sniffer dog Dicky with a special cake on February 13. While taking to Twitter, the police department shared pictures of Dicky cutting the birthday cake in the presence of her handler, Sunil Kumar, reserve inspector of the police line, and other police personnel at the police line kennel. In the images, the doggo could be seen donning a coloured cap and a awe-inspiring expression. She even received a coat and a leash as gifts.

The Labrador has been trained by Indo-Tibetan Border Police at Panchkula in Haryana. Dicky was a part of former US President Donald Trump’s security detail when he visited India back in 2020. She was posted to Muzaffarnagar in August 2019 and since then she has been a part of operations to sniff out explosives at but stands, railway stations, markets and other important places.

Dicky’s birthday on Saturday was observed in keeping with Muzaffarnagar’s SSP, Abhishek Yadav’s directive that the birthday of all police personnel is celebrated at his duty premises - the police station or outpost concerned or police line. Dicky received a new coat and a leash as a gift from her colleagues. She even had a boiled chicken along with her daily ration comprising boiled eggs, mutton, vegetables, bread and milk.

UP Police lauded for helping abandoned boy

Meanwhile, the Muzzaffarnagar police had also come into the light earlier for helping a 10-year-old homeless boy after pictures of him sleeping with his pet dog on a footpath went viral. The boy named Ankit, who had been allegedly abandoned by his mother, was located by the police and was provided with all the necessary help. The first thing that the police did after finding the boy was to provide him with winter clothes and other essential items.

Muzzafarnagar Circle Officer (CO) Kuldeep Singh said that the boy had been located by the police and was being taken care of. Singh further added that the police had started the process to admit Ankit to a school. The officer informed that a permanent place for the boy to stay is being looked into and he will be shifted there as soon as they find one. Singh said that the boy is currently staying with a woman in the Khala Par area.

