YouTuber Produces Music Using Surfaces And Sounds Of Car; Netizens Amazed

Music produced inside the four walls of a studio may be the go-to option for musicians, but not for YouTuber Kurt Hugo Schneider, who chose his car of all things to create extraordinary sound effects that are now winning the hearts and souls of netizens from all over the world. The popular content creator, with over 10 million subscribers on YouTube, recreated Driver’s Licence by Olivia Rodrigo, in a moving car using just the sounds from surfaces and things around him.

In the video, Kurt can be seen producing music using various surfaces and sounds of a car, including the engine, turn indicators, windows, doors, dashboard, and gearbox. Kurt collaborated with another YouTuber named Madilyn Bailey, who gave vocals for the eye-opening music video. Kurt used his friend Jason Pitts for providing background music with a keyboard. "Knew we had to do this song in a car when I heard it haha!" Kurt wrote in the description section of the music video.

'Never seen anything like this'

The video has garnered more than 4,80,000 views on YouTube since being shared on February 8 and the numbers are only going up. "Always a dream working with you thanks for having me!" Madilyn wrote in the comment section. Netizens have bombarded the music video with appreciative messages, with one individual writing, "I’ve never seen anything like this". Another user wrote, "Can't imagine how many times u guys must have practiced to present this masterpiece. Thank you for creating this for us, this is truly beautiful."

Kurt is famous for producing music using unconventional tools. The last time he went viral was for recreating the famous coffin dance music with a door lock. Some of his other music videos feature him creating sound effects using a washing machine, food, coins, water bottles, potato, etc.

