Watch: US Band Performs With Large Gathering Encased In ‘plastic Bubbles’ Amid COVID-19

In a COVID-19 precautionary measure like never seen before, the popular US band The Flaming Lips performed with its fans enclosed in safe bubbles at Oklahoma City this past week. In videos that emerged online on the band’s official Twitter handle, both the performers and audience were seen encased in giant inflatable bubbles as the band members sang and played instruments live inside bubbles for promotion of their new album American Head, meanwhile the audience at a safe distance inside the bubbles waving.

Speaking to US’ VICE, the band members said that the concert was in fact a “test” and intended for a video shoot. While the coronavirus has decimated concerts and hampered the music industry, the bubble show was one way an experiment at the safe live music concert. The idea was derived out of the drive-in concerts and distanced "pod events," that could accommodate large gatherings despite the infection on surge in a safer environment.

The Flaming Lips performed a gig in bubbles to an audience also in bubbles last night. pic.twitter.com/XzNRKWvPn4 — Robby Richmond (@Robbyrichmond) October 14, 2020

Read: Hong Kong And Singapore Form Air Travel Bubble

Read: India-UK Air Bubble Arrangement Sees Weekly Direct Flight Between Goa And London

Will host concert post US elections

Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne told sources of VICE that the concept was called the “space bubbles” that involved the inflatable plastic bubbles. The band first performed in a bubble at America’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon live on TV. While the view is kind of funny, but the safety is becoming the kind of serious and real, the frontman said, citing the surge of outbreaks in several states in the US.

Speaking to Brooklyn Vegan last week, Coyne had revealed that the band was playing to host a large gathering concert, and was trying to explore ways to host the show despite the pandemic in the new normal. The band said that they were planning to come up with over 100 bubbles in a 4,000 capacity venue post-elections. On October 18, Flaming Lips appeared to run a test to the same concert at the Criterion venue as they performed two songs for the fans at the bubble concert. The band shared the footage of the inflatable orbs gig on Instagram which was presumably designed by a Tulsa-based worker Dayzie Smith. Internet, fans, and music buffs dropped encouraging comments for the band's innovative measure that lauded their concerns aimed at ensuring the safety of its audience.

Read: BTS' Videos When The Korean Pop Band Grooved To Desi Bollywood Hits

Read: Blackpink Singer Jennie's Net Worth Proves She Might Be The Richest Among Her Band Members

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.