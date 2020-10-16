BTS' Videos When The Korean Pop Band Grooved To Desi Bollywood Hits

Korean pop band BTS has mesmerised the whole world with their latest single Dynamite which is creating raves across the U.S. being their first all English single. The band recently conducted their virtual concert called Map Of The Soul ON: E, and recently won the Social Artist Award at the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs 2020) as well. With a huge contribution of Korean pop fan in India as well, BTS even made an effort to share their gratitude for the Indian fans as well. For all the BTS fans and the whole ARMY, here are some of the BTS' fan edit videos where the septet is dancing to the tunes of iconic Bollywood hit songs.

Times when BTS grooved to Bollywood desi hits (fan-edits)

Om Shanti Om

A while ago, Bollywood trade analyst Komal Nahta shared an interesting fan edit video of BTS dancing on the iconic Rishi Kapoor movie, Karz's song. The song is titled Om Shanti Om and one can see the seven-member group dancing to the song. However, the original video is from BTS song Boy with Luv's rehearsal video.

Kamariya

Take a look at the funny dance version shared by a Youtuber. Here the song being played in the background is from the Bollywood movie Stress. The video was posted by YouTuber Fatma Rahmat.

Sheila ki Jawani

This video is shared by another YouTuber. Here the Korean pop band BTS is dancing to the tunes of Sheila Ki Jawani from the movie Tees Maar Khan. The video is an edit of several behind the scene moment of BTS's tours and vlogs. The video was shared by YouTuber named yoonmini.

Ole Ole

Here is another fan edit on the Bollywood song Ole Ole's audio, where the video shows BTS members dancing to the song. The song seems to be the perfect match to the dance steps that BTS is performing here as well. The video was uploaded by YouTuber named Kpop curry.

BTS dancing to Bollywood Hooka bar song

The video is from BTS's song Boy with Luv. However, the audio that is playing is from Akshay Kumar's movie Khiladi 786. Take a look.

BTS dancing to Bollywood Chadti Jawani song

The BTS video Boy with Luv plays in the background while this fan edit uses the song Chadti Jawani. The song seems to be perfectly apt in this fan edit where it actually looks like they are dancing to the Bollywood song. Check it out.

Promo Image courtesy: BTS Twitter

