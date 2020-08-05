US Boy, Who Saved His Sister From Dog Attack & Got 90 Stitches, Celebrates Raksha Bandhan

A brother sister duo is winning hearts on social media with an image that has gone viral. The image shows the boy and the girl celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan is a festival which is celebrated in India, Nepal and parts of Pakistan to celebrate the beautiful bond of a brother and sister.

Brother like Bridger

The boy who is six years old celebrated the festival after his family came to know about the reason why it is celebrated. The image is shared by his aunty, Nikki Walker, on her Instagram handle. The image shows the sister tying rakhi on her brother’s wrist. Along with this, she also shared a cartoon which said, “#BrotherLikeBridger”. The image has been captioned as, “Bridger’s story has resonated with people across the world and has traveled to places like Mexico, Brazil, Ireland, Iran, South Africa, Japan, and India—just to name a handful. Our new connections to these places have allowed us to cross boundaries, unifying us in the love that a brother can have for his sister. I know that my brother @robertwalker307 already made a similar post, but I would like to reiterate his thoughts: I recently learned about Raksha Bandhan. It’s a festival being celebrated today in India, Nepal, and regions of Pakistan”.

Talking about Raksha Bandhan, aunt Nikki wrote in her caption, "in the Hindi language, raksha means “to protect,” and bandhan means “bond.” During this festival, a sister ties a thread around her brother’s wrist as a symbol of their love and as a testament that the brother will protect his sister. I read that this action is also meant to protect the brother from bad influences. I love this sentiment of brothers and sisters caring for one another and find it very appropriate that we would get to celebrate Raksha Bandhan today".

The post has left netizens in complete awe. Some of them also took over to the comment section to express love for the duo. While some said that they had no idea if Raksha Bandhan was also celebrated in America, others applauded Bridger for his bravery.

(Image Credits: Twitter/Instagram/nicolenoelwalker)

