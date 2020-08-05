Salman Khan Shares Raksha Bandhan Video Featuring His Sisters, Brothers, Nieces & Nephews

Salman Khan recently shared a video of how the actor, along with his family, celebrated Raksha Bandhan this year. The video has Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma and the teenagers from the Khan family. Check out the video and read to know more.

Salman Khan and family gets together to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Salman Khan has been quite active on his Instagram handle in the past few months and currently has 34.5 followers on the platform. Although Raksha Bandhan is over, Salman Khan, who is called as “Bhaijaan” by many, is still celebrating the occasion as he shared a video on how he, along with his other family members celebrated Raksha Bandhan. The video has several pictures of the Khan family.

The video starts with Ahil Sharma showing his Rakhi and getting it tied from his mother Arpita Khan Sharma on behalf of his toddler sister, Ayat Sharma. Arpita then ties Rakhi to Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan along with their children, Nirvaan, Arhaan and Ayaan Khan. Then, elder sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri is seen tying Rakhi to brother Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan. Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri ties Rakhi to Arbaaz’s son Arhaan, Sohail’s son Nirvaan and Arpita’s son Ahil in the photos.

Salman Khan appears towards the end of the video. He gets the Rakhi tied from Alvira and then from Arpita. The actor is seen in a clean shave look after a long time and is also wearing a hairband. His newly launched FRSH hand sanitizer can also been seen in the video. He captioned the video, “Happy Raksha Bandhan - Yeh bandhan to pyar ka bandhan hai, Janmon ka sangam hai...” (sic). Check it out below.

Salman Khan’s video of celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his family received much love from his fans. Many left heart eyes and red heart emoticons in the comment section. Some called the Khan family “cute” and “beautiful,” while others wished them well. The video reached more than 1 million views in less than 24 hours on Instagram and has 11k+ comments. Take a look at a few reactions that include Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan Nadiadwala.

Earlier, Salman Khan shared a couple of pictures on Raksha Bandhan. In it, the boys from the Khan family were seen posing like boxers with their face covered and flaunting their Rakhis. The second picture had them showing their face with the same boxing pose.

