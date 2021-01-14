US: Cop escorts ostrich after it goes on surprise stroll, netizens in chuckles

A Missouri policeman was left with no alternative other than escorting an ostrich after the solitude loving bird went for a surprise stroll. A photograph of Sergeant Davis with the bird was shared online by St. Charles County police, which apparently rescued the "lost pet". "There are no routine service calls in policing", wrote the department on Facebook.

In the picture, the gigantic hazel-coloured ostrich is seen standing alongside the cop amidst a serene background. In the caption, the police department revealed that the Ostrich named Clyde "went on an unsupervised walk" through its neighbourhood, leaving its owners worried. Luckily, Sgt. Davis and D Platoon officers, who were on duty nearby, located him and safely escorted him home. While cops escorting children or elderly are common, a law enforcer escorting a giant bird has spread giggles across the internet.

Since shared, the post has racked up over 1.6 thousand likes and nearly 400 shares. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, "Great job Josh and D platoon the last ostrich that went exploring did end so well that was a long time ago". While another added, "Good job, looks like he cooperated with law enforcement", "Sergeant Davis looks pretty relaxed next to that thing!, quipped a third.

Ostrich menace in Pakistan

In a similar incident earlier this week, a clip of an ostrich running down a busy street in Pakistan's Karachi surfaced. The ostrich, reportedly, escaped a private zoo in Karachi after water flooded into its shelter in the park. The bird ran across a road in the city's Korangi No. 4 area, according to the police. Officials said, as ostriches are afraid of water, this one fled from the park after water entered his enclosure. Local police said that the zoo workers later managed to capture the bird safely and brought it back to its enclosure.

