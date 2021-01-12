WATCH: Scared Ostrich Escapes Zoo; Runs Down A Busy Road In Karachi

A video of an ostrich running down a busy street in Pakistan's Karachi is doing rounds on social media with netizens sharing the video with their thoughts.

The ostrich, reportedly, escaped a private zoo in Karachi after water flooded into its shelter in the park. The bird ran across a road in the city's Korangi No. 4 area, according to the police. Officials said, as ostriches are afraid of water, this one fled from the park after water entered his enclosure.

In the viral video, the bird can be seen running frantically in the middle of a street amidst heavy traffic, overtaking the vehicles on its way. When the flightless bird tried to change lanes, a few bikes could be seen slowing down or changing their directions to avoid hitting the ostrich. Local police said that the zoo workers later managed to capture the bird safely and brought it back to its enclosure.

An ostrich ran away from a Zoo in Korangi #Karachi pic.twitter.com/ew9Icmkot1 — Usama Qureshi (@UsamaQureshy) January 6, 2021

Netizens reminded of Jumanji

The video, however, attracted a lot of funny reactions, with Twitterati comparing the incident to the movie 'Jumanji'. Another user pointed out that the bird was adhering to traffic lights, but gave no indication while changing lanes.

Atleast the ostrich is adhering to traffic laws. But no indicator when leaving lane!? — Burak (@Timbuktu87) January 6, 2021

Jumanji 3 — ≼∜Alexaℕdeℝ≽ (@R3dGreenWhite) January 6, 2021

Ja simran Ja jeele apni zindagi — ibad (@isyedibad) January 6, 2021

Bilawal bhutto running away from his responsibility — Khan (@The_Pashtoon_) January 7, 2021

He's an esteemed member of the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan! Poor guy is running late! He has the important job of going to office and sticking his head in the sand! H.E. Quereshi is waiting to imitate him! — Yash Acharya (@yash__acharya) January 8, 2021

IT employee applying for diwali leaves in January. — vipin (@vpndotcom) January 8, 2021

Must be some big personality from PAK. Even for a morning jog he is out there with his bodyguards on bikes... — MM Jain (@JainMm) January 8, 2021

Many others expressed concern as the fear-stricken ostrich could have been easily hurt by the vehicles.

the poor bird must've been terrified. I hope it's safe — Haider (@HaiderGhaznavi) January 6, 2021

Clearly seeing it was on trouble 😔😔😔😔 — Prankrishna Dey (@PrankrishnaDey) January 7, 2021

Sad simply sad. — 🐾Dimple Raj🌈 (@idimpleraj) January 7, 2021

Poor thing — The Optimistic Nihilist (@irony_spotter) January 8, 2021

