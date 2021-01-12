Last Updated:

WATCH: Scared Ostrich Escapes Zoo; Runs Down A Busy Road In Karachi

A video of an ostrich running down a busy street in Pakistan's Karachi is doing rounds on social media with netizens sharing the video with their thoughts

ostrich

The ostrich, reportedly, escaped a private zoo in Karachi after water flooded into its shelter in the park. The bird ran across a road in the city's Korangi No. 4 area, according to the police. Officials said, as ostriches are afraid of water, this one fled from the park after water entered his enclosure. 

In the viral video, the bird can be seen running frantically in the middle of a street amidst heavy traffic, overtaking the vehicles on its way. When the flightless bird tried to change lanes, a few bikes could be seen slowing down or changing their directions to avoid hitting the ostrich. Local police said that the zoo workers later managed to capture the bird safely and brought it back to its enclosure.

Netizens reminded of Jumanji

The video, however, attracted a lot of funny reactions, with Twitterati comparing the incident to the movie 'Jumanji'. Another user pointed out that the bird was adhering to traffic lights, but gave no indication while changing lanes. 

 Many others expressed concern as the fear-stricken ostrich could have been easily hurt by the vehicles. 

