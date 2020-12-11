Ostrich Brittle's Adorable Trill Leave Netizens In Complete Awe; Check Out The Viral Clip

In an adorable video which has surfaced on the internet, Bristle the ostrich can be seen getting all chatty as she constantly comes out with her ‘adorable trill’. Uploaded on the Instagram handle of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the video shows the ostrich constantly looking here and there while making the trill sound. According to the caption of the video, Bristle was rescued from the bushfires that engulfed Tsavo in recent months.

The caption says that when he grows up, he will be a formidable bird. However, as of now he is just a little ‘ball of fluff’. The caption says, “When he’s not running after (and chirping at!) his Keepers, Bristle loves to snack on sukuma leaves. We will raise him at our Kaluku Field HQ, until he’s ready to be reintegrated back into the wild”. The video has been uploaded with various hashtags like: #SheldrickTrust #SWT #BristleSWT #ostrich #kenya #whyilovekenya #rescue #conservation #chick #cute.

Since being uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 55K views. Netizens took over the comment section on watching the adorable video. Few can be seen leaving heart and lovestruck emojis in the comment section. "Beautiful bristle", wrote a person in the comment section. Another person tagged a friend as he wrote, "@iamwhaleshark - I know what u need for@your birthday..". To this, the person commented, "Ohmygoshohmygoshohmygosh!!! Yes please!".

(Image Credits: Instagram/SheldrickWildlifeTrust)

