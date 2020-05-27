US Couple Breaks Guinness World Record Of Wearing Maximum T-shirts In 60 Seconds

Coronavirus lockdown has surely brought out the best in people. With many using the time to harness their culinary skills, many are putting it to best use by spending quality time with family members. However, a couple in Idaho, US took it to another level after they decided to break a Guinness World record amid lockdown.

David Rush, who has already broken over a 100 Guinness world records to promote STEM education, teamed up with wife Jenefier to break another record of wearing a maximum number of t-shirts in 1 minute. The stunt was successful and David wore 32 t-shirts in one minute.

Broke the previous record

A video of the event has surfaced on YouTube which shows Jennifer helping her husband in wearing the t-shirts, lined on the floor. As soon as the timer begins, David moves on his knees and begins to put on the tees. His wife helps him pull them down so that he can wear more number of t-shirts.

Read: Cyber Criminal Put Truecaller Records Of 4.75 Cr Indians On Sale For Rs 75,000

Read: Chhattisgarh Records Largest Participation In Forest Produce Collection Amid Lockdown

The couple had a target of 34 but could wear only 32. However, their attempt did not go in vain as David wore 32 T-shirts, one more than the previous record. Speaking to international media reporters, David said that his wife had a slick motion where she would catch the shirt coming down over the back of his neck and in one swift motion pull it down his back. He also revealed that it was his wife’s first attempt at breaking a record.

Read: MS Dhoni Beats Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For Major Unwanted Indian Batting Record

Read: Rajasthan Records 3 More COVID19-related Deaths; 236 New Cases Take Tally To 7,536



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.