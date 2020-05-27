MS Dhoni Beats Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For Major Unwanted Indian Batting Record

The Indian team possesses one of the strongest batting line-ups in the world because of the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul etc. within their ranks. Over the years, India's fierce competitiveness has largely been due to their batsmen excelling in all three formats of the game. These batsmen have also enthralled fans with their different styles of batting, whether it is the elegance of Rohit Sharma, calculativeness of an MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli or the flamboyance of Shikhar Dhawan for example.

MS Dhoni tops list of unwanted records, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma follow

There are several ways of getting dismissed in the game of cricket. One of them is bowled. Let's take a look at the current Indian batsmen who have been bowled over by the opposition bowlers for the most number of times in international cricket. The batsman from the current Indian team who holds the unwanted record of being bowled the most number of times is former India captain MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni has been bowled out by the opposition bowlers 66 times in his international career. Grabbing the second spot on this undesirable list is India's hitman Rohit Sharma. The explosive opener has been out bowled 53 times in his career.

However, another surprising name in this list is that of India skipper Virat Kohli. The Indian captain is known for his flawless technique, which is why his position on this list comes as a shocker. Virat Kohli has been bowled 40 times in his international career and is followed by his Delhi teammate Shikhar Dhawan, who has been bowled 34 times. CSK star Suresh Raina is next on the list with 33 bowled dismissals.

Mohammad Amir picks Indian batsman whose wicket is priceless for him

In a recent conversation with Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq, Mohammad Amir was asked to pick the batsman he is most keen to dismiss out in the middle. A lot of people expected Amir to pick Virat Kohli, who is arguably the best batsman across all formats at present. However, Amir went on to pick Rohit Sharma as the man he would want to dismiss to everyone's surprise. It is worth to be noted that prior to the 2017 final at Birmingham, Rohit Sharma had famously called Amir an 'ordinary bowler'.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed in three of Mohammad Amir's first four outings post his spot-fixing ban [2016 Asia Cup, 2016 T20 WC & 2017 Champions Trophy]. However, Rohit Sharma has improved ever since and has not been dismissed by Amir in their three meetings post the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Earlier in an interview with Sky Sports, Mohammad Amir was quoted saying "Let’s get one thing clear, I would never call him an ordinary batsman, in fact, I would call him an extraordinary batsman. His record for India is superb and I respect him.”

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC