US: Crocodiles Engage In A Battle At Golf Course, Watch Video

In a nail-biting incident, two crocodiles were captured fighting a battle of death and life in South Carolina, US. A clip of the two-hour-long battle was shared on Facebook by the Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes, where the standoff occurred. According to reports, Matthew Proffitt was playing gold with his friends when he came across the two reptiles battling and immediately captured it on his phone's camera. A video later posted on Facebook shows the two locking jaws on the greens.

'Fight between two dinosaurs'

Since posted the 15-second clip has received over 1.5 thousand likes ad over 1.3k comments. While many users revealed that it has scared them forever many others said that it looked out of Minecraft. One user also joked that it reminded her of her first marriage. Another user wrote, 'A fight between 2 dinosaurs," referring to the prehistoric beings.

Read: Zimbabwe: Woman Saves Her Child From Crocodile By Blocking Its Nose

Recently, a video of a ‘neck to neck fight’ between two giraffes resurfaced on the internet. The clip shared by IFS Officer Sudha Ramen shared the video of the unusual and rare scene on May 21 with a caption, “Ever seen Giraffes fight? Watch them striking each other”. In the 29-second clip, one can see the two giraffes striking their neck at each other with full force.

Read: Chidambaram Accuses Govts Of 'shedding Crocodile Tears' On Migrants Mishap In Aurangabad

Since being shared, the video has been viewed more than 21,000 times. With more than 1,200 likes, the video also managed to receive several comments. One internet user called the fight between the two giraffes, “Neck Jostling”, while another user wrote, "Friendly fight may b they have something good to see and one or the other reasons they don’t want to see it together .. so much strength in neck. Like martial arts”.

Read: Video Of Two Giraffes 'fighting Neck To Neck' Wins Internet, Netizens Say 'such Grace'

Read: Zimbabwe: Woman Saves Her Child From Crocodile By Blocking Its Nose

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.