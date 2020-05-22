Video Of Two Giraffes 'fighting Neck To Neck' Wins Internet, Netizens Say 'such Grace'

A video of a ‘neck to neck fight’ between two giraffes resurfaced on the internet. The clip shared by IFS Officer Sudha Ramen shared the video of the unusual and rare scene on May 21 with a caption, “Ever seen Giraffes fight? Watch them striking each other”. In the 29-second clip, one can see the two giraffes striking their neck at each other with full force.

Ever seen Giraffes fight? Watch them striking each other. VC Latest Sightings Kruger pic.twitter.com/LfOnjQELrY — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 21, 2020

Since being shared, the video has been viewed more than 21,000 times. With more than 1,200 likes, the video also managed to receive several comments. One internet user called the fight between the two giraffes, “Neck Jostling”, while another user wrote, "Friendly fight may b they have something good to see and one or the other reasons they don’t want to see it together .. so much strength in neck. Like martial arts”.

Giraffes necks are ‘most powerful’

The video was initially shared back in 2017 on Kruger Sightings’ YouTube channel. The caption of the YouTube post read, "In the who’s who of the boxing world we would like to proudly present our very own Mayweather versus McGregor of the animal kingdom. These two bulls were literally at it “neck and neck” but in the end, as we all know, there can only be one winner”.

Furthermore, the caption also explained that the male giraffe fight with their necks because it is the most powerful and manoeuvrable weapon they have. It also informed that necking in their world is the most violent and unpleasant experience they're ever likely to engage in. These fights are very serious, with the giraffes repeatedly slamming their necks against one another with the intent to cause real injury. Giraffes also use head butts and the horns on the top of their heads, known as ossicones, in inflict damage to the soft underbelly.

