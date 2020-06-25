US: Delivery Woman Hilariously Follows Instructions, Videos Breaks Internet

In a hilarious yet bizarre incident, a delivery woman in the US gained instant fame after she perfectly followed 'additional instructions' written on a package. A clip of her performing some 'weird' actions has now surfaced on the internet after being shared by a Delaware resident.

'Thank You, woman'

The video was posted on Facebook by resident Lynn Deborah Staffieri with the caption thanking the delivery woman. “Thank you to this great Amazon delivery woman,” she wrote. The short clip shows the courier woman walking up to the door, putting package down, knocking the door thrice before screaming abracadabra and running way.

However, Staffieri revealed that her younger son was behind the actions of the delivery woman and shared an image of "additional instructions" written by her son. Since shared, the clip has received two million views and 1786 shares and bandwidth of comments.

