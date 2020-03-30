COVID-19: US Doctor's Heartbreaking Post For Her Children Takes Internet By Storm

Health care workers around the globe are working night and day on the frontline to defeat the novel coronavirus outbreak. Recently, a surgeon from the United States posted a heartbreaking message for her child while on duty in a New York hospital leaving netizens with teary eyes. Cornelia Griggs posted a message for her children who are at home amid the global crisis and it is now going viral on Twitter.

Cornelia Griggs posted a picture of herself wrapped in protective gear from head to toe and captioned it with a message for her toddler babies. Cornelia Griggs wrote that if she dies because of coronavirus she wants her babies to know that their mother tried really hard to do her job. She also added that her children are too young to read and would barely recognise her in the hazmat suit but the message for them to understand in the future.

My babies are too young to read this now. And they’d barely recognize me in my gear. But if they lose me to COVID I want them to know Mommy tried really hard to do her job. #GetMePPE #NYC pic.twitter.com/OMew5G7mjK — Cornelia Griggs (@CorneliaLG) March 29, 2020

they aren’t losing you to COVID — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 29, 2020

You’re a hero!!! God bless you for what you do!!! pic.twitter.com/oojueYHcJ6 — slapshot1955🇨🇦🇺🇸🎺🌴 (@slapshot19551) March 29, 2020

Cornelia, we don’t know one another, but I want to thank you for all you do to save people’s lives. I love you ❤️ and I’ll be praying for you. — Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) March 30, 2020

You are a hero. Please take care of yourself so you can tell your grandkids about the time you were a hero and saved so many people. Hugs to you and your family — Charlotte Bond (@cbond20464) March 30, 2020

Medical care workers are being lauded for their dedication and hard work across the world wherein some countries like Spain, India and the United Kingdom people came out and cheered for them for putting their lives in danger. In the United Kingdom, around 20,000 retired NHS workers returned to work to help the country fight COVID-19. In India, a pregnant doctor returned to work for developing a low-cost testing kit and submitted the project for analysis a day before her baby was born. These are just a few examples that have been reported, however, there are tens and thousands of them who are working tirelessly for the greater good of the world.

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 34,000 lives across the world and has infected more than 7,24,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

